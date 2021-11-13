Shin Megami Tensei V Anahita Boss Guide

In today’s guide, we will walk you through the Shin Megami Tensei V Anahita Boss Fight and teach you how to defeat her using your character’s best attacks.

Shin Megami Tensei V Anahita Boss

The Anahita boss fight takes place during The Demon of the Spring main quest in the Minato Region of SMT V. You need to cross a gap from the cliff and this is where you will face Anahita near a water source.

Anahita, also known as Aredvi Sura Anahita, is one of the main bosses that you face during the story campaign of Shin Megami Tensei 5. She is recognized as the god of water who is the source of water in the river.

How to Defeat Anahita in SMT 5

As Anahita is a water god, most of her attacks are of Ice and Water element. Her main weakness is Fire and Light, and by combining both of these attacks you can inflict critical damage to her.

First and foremost, use the Omagatoki: Critical skill to maximize the attack power for you and your teammates. This way, you can inflict critical damage on her.

However, this will take away all of your Magatsuhi and you will have to attack the enemy to regain it. Strike her with Fire and Light attacks on every turn that you get on your main character.

Don’t forget to top up your defense with the help of support skills and use Rakunda on the boss to take down her defense. Keep attacking her until her health bar is close to zero.

Anahita will now begin to gather Magatsuhi from her surroundings and make herself more powerful. At this time, use the Ice Dampener item to block her attacks.

Anahita will now be one critical attack away from being defeated. Use the Charge skill to increase the damage of your next physical attack. On the next turn, use any physical attack with your main character to land the final blow.

Once you have defeated Anahita, she will lift the Mermaid curse and return to her home. Megami Anahita will now be unlocked for you to use for infusion.