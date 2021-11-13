Demons are monsters in Shin Megami Tensei V which make up your party pool. Ideally, you’d want many of them on hand to keep your options open. So, in this guide, we will tell you in complete detail about how you can hold more demons in Shin Megami Tensei V.

How to Hold More Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V

As you know, when you have a lot of demons in SMT 5, you can swap them out to use the ones that offer better skills that strike enemy weaknesses.

Knowing how to hold more demons is essential as the further you go in SMT 5, you will have to recruit more and more demons to fuse into more powerful ones.

They holding more demons involves unlocking demon slots. To get these slots, you need to unlock the miracles which give you more demon slots (Divine Garrison Specifically).

You can unlock these miracles by destroying abscesses scattered throughout the world of Da’at. If you don’t have miracles unlocked yet, keep going and follow the guide when you have unlocked the miracles.

World of Shadows

Once you have miracles unlocked, go to the World of Shadows and then select the Apotheosis option. After that click the Learn Miracles tab. From here you have to use the R button to view the Awakening Miracles.

Now from here for unlocking the Divine Garrison tiers you have to trade accumulated Glory.

By unlocking the more Divine Garrison Miracles you can hold more demons as they all give you stock for demons as well.

So, you need to work on farming the Glory as much as can since this is the key for unlocking the Divine Garrison Miracles.

You can farm Glory by destroying the Abscesses, breaking amalgams, and finding Mimans all across Da’at.

Below we have also listed the Divine Garrison tier and the demons stock it provides you in SMT 5.

Divine Garrison Miracles