An early-game quest of Shenmue 3 requires you to find the Flower, Bird, Wind and the Moon bookie. This Shenmue 3 Flower, Bird, Wind and Moon Bookie Location guide will detail you on its location and what to exactly do to further your progress in the quest. You will need to talk to the bookie in order to get information about the location of the thugs.

Shenmue 3 Flower, Bird, Wind and Moon Bookie Location

You can find the Flower, Bird, Wind and Moon bookies in the Joy Park, which is located outside the village, and along the river. It is a mini-games area.

You will be disappointed to find out that the stall is empty, and after talking to Jin Heguang, you will find out that you need to come around 7 PM. Simply fast forward time until 7 PM.

Once done, you will see the bookie appear. Talk to her. In order to talk to the bookie, Song Qun, you will need to win a game. Grab some tokens and bet, make sure it is more than fifty. Pick one of the four symbols and should you win, you will get four times the money you bet.

A cheap and cheesy way to do this is to save your game before gambling, and loading up the save should you lose.

Once you finally win the gamble, Song Qun will tell you that the thugs you have been looking for went to Sunflower Grove from the village.

If the absence of Song Qun had been puzzling you, hopefully, this guide will clear it up on how to make Bookie Song Qun appear and get the information you need.