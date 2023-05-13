You will come across quite a few fishing spots early on in your playthrough of Shenmue 3. These are marked by wooden signposts with a picture of a fish on them. However, fishing itself won’t be unlocked right away. This Shenmue 3 Fishing Tips guide covers all you need to know about fishing in Shenmue 3.

Shenmue 3 Fishing Tips

As you progress through the main story, you will eventually get an objective to meet Shenhua at Ternary Spring.

At this point, you can choose to visit Huang’s Tackle. This is a fishing shop by a big lake near the Man Yuan Temple.

From here, you can rent a fishing rod for a day or until the end of an event. We’d recommend that if you have the funds, you should get the Quality Fishing Set. This one makes up for its hefty price with a promise of more frequent catches.

You can even participate in competitions. Pretty early on, the shopkeeper will let you join the Bailu Fishing Tournament in which you can win a special-made original T-shirt for catching the biggest fish between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

How to Fish In Shenmue 3

After you’ve got the fishing gear, you should head to a spot that allows fishing. These are marked by a downward pointing arrow when you approach them.

The lake by the shop has one of these spots in a broken-down pier. When you’re there, cast with X and then start reeling in with the right stick until you get a bite.

At that point, you need to start reeling in faster with the right stick while the left stick moves the rod when you see the flashing blue lights appear on either side. Keep reeling in until you’ve got your catch.

You can earn some hefty funds for catching bigger fish more frequently so this is an activity you may find yourself coming back to during missions in which your funds are short and you need to farm some money.