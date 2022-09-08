September Nintendo Direct Apparently Delayed Due to Queen’s Death

Since last month, a September Nintendo Direct has been rumored to be happening that would serve as a “Zelda blowout”, according to insiders Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti. Now, however, due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, the two are claiming the Direct might be delayed.

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch in the world and longest reigning monarch of England, died on September 8 at the age of 96. Her son, Charles, will assume the throne in her place. Elizabeth assumed the throne at 26 years of age, ruling for 70 years until her death today.

Of course, whether or not the Direct was even happening remains to be seen. Nintendo has made no announcements that a Nintendo Direct would be happening in September, though considering they’re only given with a few days’ notice, that’s hardly surprising, and we do have the rest of the month to go through.

If a September Nintendo Direct is happening, and Grubb and Minotti are right, however, it would be a welcome boon for Nintendo fans eagerly awaiting some sign of life from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. The last news we did get of it was that the game would be delayed until the summer of 2023, though nothing beyond that.

A September Nintendo Direct could do a good bit of showing off what will be new in the story of next Breath of the Wild title, ranging from what the new story will be, to new characters or more information about the floating ruins that we saw in the previous gameplay trailer. Until we actually learn whether there’s even going to be a Nintendo Direct this month, however, right now it’s all speculation. The Direct was also supposed to have news of Twilight Princess and Wind Waker ports for the Switch.

However it turns out, we’ll have to wait and see what Nintendo has planned for this supposed September Nintendo Direct. While it would be nice to see more of Breath of the Wild 2, it’s up to Nintendo to actually announce the Direct and what will be in it.