Second 343 Title May Be In The Works Other Than Halo Infinite

Even though 343 Industries is currently hard at work on Halo Infinite, that may not be the only game that’s being worked on. Insider Jez Corden claimed on the Xbox Two podcast that a second 343 title is currently in the works, though whether it’s a Halo title or not remains to be seen.

It likely is some kind of Halo title, considering that the studio was born out of Bungie, the game’s original creators. Even 343’s name is a Halo reference, being an allusion to 343 Guilty Spark, one of the Monitors of the Halo rings. Of course, all this does is fuel speculation on exactly what game, if any, is being worked on.

Halo has had a number of side-games over the years of a number of genres. There have been the two Halo Wars games (one by Ensemble Studios and the other by Creative Assembly), the top-down twin-sticks Halo: Spartan Assault and Halo: Spartan Strike, and Halo: Reach and Halo 3: ODST, which while also first-person shooters, were still side-games to the main Halo series.

The second 343 game might be something intended to bridge the gap between Halo 5: Guardians and Halo: Infinite, especially since Guardians ended with Cortana’s faction of rogue AI known as the Created taking control of Forerunner Guardians and aiming to bring the galaxy to heel, while Infinite picks up with humanity apparently on the brink of defeat by the breakaway Covenant faction known as the Banished from Halo Wars 2.

It’s quite a swerve, even more so than the prologue of Guardians where Jul ‘Mdama, the leader of the Covenant remnants from Halo 4, was swiftly dispatched by Fireteam Osiris in the opening mission. So if this second 343 title is a side-game, it would be good for players to have some context going into Infinite.

Whatever the game is, Halo Infinite is set for full release on December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can also currently play the multiplayer beta on Steam.