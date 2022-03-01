Multiple Seasonal Story Expansions Teased For Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was already expected to receive new story expansions as part of a live service goal to last an entire decade. What was not expected though was the expansions being seasonal and connected to the multiplayer portion.

According to a new job listing (via Windows Central) from earlier today, developer 343 Industries seeks a writing director “to create highly innovative and engaging, serial narrative content for” the free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer.

The chosen candidate will also “work closely with the Halo franchise team to ensure seasonal story content both leverages existing Halo lore and adds exciting new chapters to the larger Halo story.”

The job listing reinforces that developer 343 Industries intends to release multiple story-based content for Halo Infinite in the future. Those story expansions will furthermore be closely knitted and might even extend a single storyline across multiple seasons; like puzzle pieces being put together to form a bigger picture.

Furthermore, each seasonal story expansion will apparently coincide with the release of a new multiplayer season. 343 Industries could be even considering to have each seasonal story expansion impact the multiplayer in some capacity.

Halo Infinite recently received its first mid-season update with a whole line of improvements. For the competitive multiplayer crowd in particular, the game has been updated to place players more accurately between skill distributions. The previous system was just “overly generous” when it came to ranking players, at least according to the developer which will be keeping an eye on ranked matches from here on to ensure the system is “up to date with the latest player behaviors.”

Halo Infinite is now available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.