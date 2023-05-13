How to Get Secret of the Grave Commendation in Sea of Thieves

The new A Pirate’s Life update for Sea of Thieves has brought many new commendations to search for and unlock. This guide will help you complete the Sea of Thieves Secret of the Grave commendation and find the five Headless Monkey journal locations.

Sea of Thieves Secret of the Grave Commendation

There is a certain pre-requisite you’ll need to check first before you can gain access to the Secret of the Grave Commendation quest in SoT A Pirate’s Life.

How to Start the Quest

First, you need to complete the Poor Doguie’s Quest to get to this part and unlock the ship from where you can access the Secret of the Grave Commendation.

After you have completed the quest, go to the pulleys from where you can change the sail of the ship. Angle the sails in a different direction so that the light from the lighthouse is facing in the direction of the brazier just on the right of the pulley.

Head towards the top of the lighthouse and angle its light towards the brazier. Doing so will open the bridge near the Sailor’s Grave Entrance. Cross the bridge and you will see the wrecked ship. Reach the wrecked ship and the Secret of the Grave Commendation in Sea of Thieves will be completed.

Headless Monkey Journal Locations

The five Headless Monkey journals are scattered around the ship. To collect the five journals, follow the details below:

Headless Monkey Journal #1

When you reach the wrecked ship, go where the skeleton and the wheel are. The first journal will be beside the skeleton. Make sure you grab the key from the skeleton as it will be needed for later.

Headless Monkey Journal #2

Go straight from the first journal and the second journal will be on the broken mast.

Headless Monkey Journal #3

Moving further and the next journal will be in the rubble on the ground next to a lantern.

Headless Monkey Journal #4

The last two journals are inside a room of the ship. Go to the left side of the ship and unlock the door. The journal will be found on the table right in front of you.

Headless Monkey Journal #5

Just to the left of the previous journal is the shelf where the last journal is hidden. Pick that up to get all five of the Headless Monkey Journals.