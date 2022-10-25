Scars Above Interview: Returnal Comparison, Gameplay, Game Length and More

Among the plethora of games revealed during Gamescom 2022, Scars Above was a title that piqued the interest of many, especially due to its similarities with the PS5 hit exclusive, Returnal. We were also curious and wanted to know more about the game from Mad Head Games, Scars Above’s developer.

We sat down with Emil Esov, Assistant Game Director of Scars Above to talk about different aspects of the game. Emil was able to share with us some interesting tidbits about the game. The full interview is as following:

Scars Above Interview

Tell us a little bit about Mad Head Games. Your past titles, and how did Scars Above came into existence. How many people are currently working on Scars Above?

Mad Head Games is a video game dev studio that was founded in 2011 by a group of friends who had passion for playing and designing video games. In the far past we made casual HOPA games for PC and mobile but in recent years we completely switched to making core games. Our previous title is called Pagan: Absent Gods, it’s an action RPG and it is available on steam.

Scars Above is a result of us trying to use our strengths as storytellers combined with the tech-knowledge that we accumulated from previous projects. We wanted to make a game with strong narrative story that has fun gameplay. So we started making a bunch of quick prototypes with a 3rd person camera and testing mechanics. Eventually one of those prototypes became Scars Above.

Considering the first look of Scars Above, it gives us a lot of “Returnal” vibes. What were your prime inspirations to make such a setting and game?

We were deep in the development when Returnal got announced. When we saw it, we immediately had a feeling that people would think it has a similar vibe. There are certain themes that the two games might have in common but the gameplay is very different.



As for inspirations, we look at other games, movies and art. One of our first sentences that we started with is “Alice in Wonderland meets Alien.” That set the tone in terms of the game concept, not talking in the visual sense only, but in terms of the main protagonist and what she will be facing. It’s about curiosity against the unknown. We found inspiration from games like Remnant from the Ashes, Alien:Isolation, Resident Evil… as well as movies like Annihilation, Oblivion or Prometheus, to name a few.

A lot of people seemed impressed with what they saw at Gamescom 2022. How was the response for you?

It means a lot to us. The team put a lot of effort into making this game and we were all really looking forward to presenting it to the world. People who saw it mostly liked it and for us that is important because it tells us we connected with our audience and that we succeeded in sharing our vision about the game with them.

How far is the game into development and when can we expect it to be released?

We are in the final stages of bug fixing and small polishes, integrating some of the code needed for specific platforms etc. It will be released in the Q1 of 2023.



There is a heavy focus on narrative and story in Scars above, right? Will the game offer any choice system for the fans or it will be a straight narrative told with game progression?

We wanted to tell a specific story. The game won’t offer any narrative choices, but it’s a rather well-rounded sci-fi story that is linear and told through game progression.

Since Kate is a scientist and not a fighter or warrior, how will she rise to the combat challenges in game? How will she get stronger as the game progresses?

Kate will have a way to gain knowledge about the hostile alien world she finds herself in. She can scan the environment, examine various objects and creatures, do Augmented Reality reconstructions in order to gain knowledge and use it to progress and survive. Knowledge that she gains or objects that she picks up can be used to craft various equipment, weapons, gadgets and to improve her abilities.

Tell us a little about the variety of weapons in Scars above. Will Kate be able to carry multiple weapons throughout her journey?

Weapons in Scars Above are tools that Kate finds or crafts and modifies them to be weapons. They are elemental in nature, meaning that different weapons will have different elemental properties. They can be combined to create interesting effects and solve challenges. For example, if there is an enemy that is tough but has a weak point on its back, Kate can freeze him with a Cryo Launcher, then reposition to shoot its back with an electrical weapon that deals massive damage to the weak spot but it also gets a damage boost because electricity does extra damage to wet or frozen targets.

What sort of skills and attributes will Scars Above have? Will players be able to adopt to different playstyles depending on skills and attributes?

Scars Above features an ability tree. With normal play the players will be able to unlock many nodes in it but not all. With exploration the players will gain knowledge faster and will be able to unlock all of the nodes in the ability tree. With that said, we do not aim to have different playstyles (even though it is possible to a degree) but rather provide the players means to overcome certain challenges during gameplay. For example there is a Rapid Reload upgrade for players who struggle with long reload times or a node that improves the level of battery power so then Kate can use utility gadgets more frequently. The main goal of the Ability Tree is for Kate to become capable and survive better.

Will there be side content in Scars above as well? Also, is there open-world exploration in the game or it’s all objective based?



There is no side content or open-world. It’s all there for players to experience a story that we want them to experience, so that is the main focus.

How long will it take to beat Scars Above on average? Also, are there different difficulty settings in Scars above or it’s the same difficulty for everyone?

Rough estimate is that there is around 10-15h depending on your skill and the amount of deaths 🙂 There are difficulty settings: easy, normal and hard.

Female Protagonists are becoming more and more common in our industry now and developers are now more comfortable in making female leads. Did you guys face any pressure or objections from executives or publisher when you pitched a game with a female protagonist?

Well no. I would say it was the opposite.. They embraced the opportunity to create a game with us that has a female protagonist.

You guys are also working on a “Famous Horror Film IP”. I know you can’t reveal details about it yet but can you tell fans when can we expect to see the game? What sort of horror game are we expecting here?

I am really sorry I can’t say more other than it’s still in early stages of development and we are not ready to talk about it just yet.

Atleast we go to learn that the game is in early stages of development. Naturally, the development on the new game will proceed at a faster rate after the release of Scars Above. Scars Above will release for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X in Q1 2023.