Santa Monica Studio Begins Hiring For “New Unannounced Title”

God of War: Ragnarok appears to be nearly done because its developer Santa Monica Studio has already begun working on a brand new project.

According to a new job listing (via GameRant) from earlier today, Santa Monica Studio seeks a senior character concept artist for a “new unannounced title” who must “visualize dynamic and believable characters that set the bar for creativity and complexity on the PlayStation console.”

The job listing further suggests that the unannounced game currently remains in an early conceptualization phase and hence, Santa Monica Studio will likely continue giving its full focus to finishing God of War: Ragnarok.

The developer probably intends to release more and more resources for its new project as the conclusion of Kratos draws near, with development gaining full steam once God of War: Ragnarok releases.

It should be noted that Santa Monica Studio mentioned PlayStation as a platform for its new, unannounced game, which might suggest another cross-generation release. God of War: Ragnarok was presumed to be landing on only PlayStation 5. Its cross-generation status actually birthed a few concerns since fans were under the belief that optimizing Kratos for PlayStation 4 might warrant limiting the PlayStation 5 version owing to console parity.

God of War: Ragnarok remains without a release date but publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment intends to release the game exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles somewhere in 2022. The game will be the second and the last installment to conclude the Norse mythology saga, unlike the previous trilogy take on the Greek saga.