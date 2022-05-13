Salt and Sacrifice Uryks Necklace-of-Ears Boss Guide

Uryks is one of the many bosses you will encounter in Salt and Sacrifice. Defeating this boss will grant you the Champions Trophy/ achievement. This guide has given the location and strategies to defeat Uryks Necklace-of-Ear in Salt and Sacrifice.

Salt and Sacrifice Uryks Necklace-of-Ears Location

Uryks is one of the many bosses you’ll come across in Salt and Sacrifice. Out of the several encounters, you’ll face Uryks Necklace-of-Ears during the initial stages of the game. He is found at the Greymoss Mire sub-area within the Ashbourne Village territory.

Once you’re at the Village, simply head left to reach the entrance of the Root-Ceil Cavern. Head down the area, then move right till you reach Greymoss Mire.

There’s an Obelisk nearby where you can fully rest and equip new supplies for the battle. Considering how Uryks is weak towards Poison, the Poison Bomb is one of the best supplies you can get at the Obelisk.

Once you’ve resupplied and recharged, head down the area and fight Uryks on the road to the far-right side.

How to Defeat Uryks Necklace-of-Ears in Salt and Sacrifice

Being the first boss you face, Uryks Necklace-of Ears isn’t a hard challenge to overcome as this boss fight is fairly easy to compete in.

Before fighting any boss, you must know their move-sets and attack that they use during battles so you can prepare a strategy according to it.

Let’s take a look at the number of attacks possessed by the Uryks Necklace-of Ears boss in Salt and Sacrifice.

Uryks has three main attacks in his arsenal. The first one being a leap attack where he jumps ahead and stabs his target downwards.

The second move is a Pierce attack. Using this attack, Uryks stabs his knife ahead and then follows it up by executing a spinning upper-cut (less than 50% HP).

Lastly, he uses a slash attack. For this attack, he performs two back-to-back slashes with his blade (less than 50% HP).

Phase 1

During Phase 1, the best strategy to beat Uryks is to focus on the attacks he performs. At the range, he usually waits for an opportunity to get near and perform a few strike attacks.

At Medium range, you’ll see him perform leap attacks that launch him in the air and close the gap between him and his target.

At last, he uses his blade’s hitbox at melee range to perform Peirce attacks. This is the most dangerous type of attack he’ll perform in this fight. If you get caught in it, your health will suffer tremendously.

Each attack can easily be countered by rolling through his legs and attacking him from behind. However, make sure to only hit him once as he can turn his body towards you within seconds and perform any one of his slashing attacks, which can’t be countered.

Phase 2

The second phase is where you hit the rock as the boss fight sky rockets in its difficulty despite being an easy fight.

Uryks starts performing 3-hit combos that drain most of your health in seconds during this phase. Plus, he’ll be quick turning then perform a slash attack after his usual jump attacks, making it almost impossible to dodge.

Simply wait for the attacks and combos to finish before you can land any one of your attacks during each phase.

Mostly, you’ll be using ranged attacks using ranged weapons; and your equipped Poison Bomb during this fight to deal damage.

Repeat this process until you’ve defeated Uryks.

Salt and Sacrifice Uryks Necklace-of-Ears Drops/Rewards

Below, we’ve listed all the rewards and dropped items you’ll receive for defeating Uryks in Salt and Sacrifice.