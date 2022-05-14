Salt and Sacrifice Upgrade Materials Locations Guide

In Salt and Sacrifice, you will find different upgrade materials by taking out minions and completing Mage Hunts. You can use these special items for upgrading your equipment. This guide will tell you about all the upgrade items that you can find in Salt and Sacrifice and the enemies who drop them.

How to Acquire Upgrade Materials in Salt and Sacrifice

Defeating various enemies in Salt and Sacrifice will drop materials for players to use and enhance their character. These upgrade materials come in a variety of types, with each type corresponding to a specific type of upgrade.

The name of the upgrade material suggests the type of elemental upgrade the material will provide and the type of enemy it can drop from. Salt and Sacrifice has the following upgrade materials to acquire, with each of the materials listed also having further advanced forms that are needed for higher upgrades

  • Ashpyr
  • Blazepyr
  • Frospyr
  • Mosspyr
  • Goldenpyr
  • Voidpyr

Ashpyr Brick in Salt and Sacrifice

Ashpyr is one of the upgrade materials in Salt and Sacrifice that is a core of purified Magic that you will find encased in Ashen Stone. You can use this item for upgrading your equipment.

You will find Ashpyr as a drop by defeating the following enemies.

Blazepyr Brick in Salt and Sacrifice

Blazepyr is one of the upgrade materials in Salt and Sacrifice that is a core of purified Magic that you will find encased in Red-Hot Stone. You can use this item for upgrading your equipment.

You will find Blazepyr as a drop by defeating the following enemies.

  • Ashen Congregant
  • The Worm That Does Not Die
  • Chronomancer
  • The Hate-Cursed Matriarch
  • Dracomancer
  • Electromancer
  • Pyromancer

Frospyr Brick in Salt and Sacrifice

Frospyr is one of the upgrade materials in Salt and Sacrifice that is a core of purified Magic that you will find encased in Ice-Cold Stone. You can use this item for upgrading your equipment.

You will find Frospyr as a drop by defeating the following enemies.

  • Temple Highblade
  • Kraeaxenar, Wyrm of Sky
  • Luminimancer
  • Corpumancer
  • Hydromancer
  • Aeromancer
  • Fungalmancer
  • Cryomancer

Mosspyr Brick in Salt and Sacrifice

Mosspyr is one of the upgrade materials in Salt and Sacrifice that is a core of purified Magic that you will find encased in Mossy Stone. You can use this item for upgrading your equipment.

You will find Mosspyr as a drop by defeating the following enemies.

  • Verdant Guard
  • Neuromancer
  • Marega Gredanya
  • Mechanomancer
  • Dracomancer
  • Fungalmancer
  • Venomancer

Goldenpyr Brick in Salt and Sacrifice

Goldenpyr is one of the upgrade materials in Salt and Sacrifice that is a core of purified Magic that you will find encased in Radiant Stone. You can use this item for upgrading your equipment.

You will find Goldenpyr as a drop by defeating the following enemies.

  • Kraeaxenar, Wyrm of Sky
  • Neuromancer
  • Bibliomancer
  • Kinetomancer
  • Luminimancer
  • Thaumamancer
  • The Tireless Exalted
  • The Hate-Cursed Matriarch
  • Electromancer

Voidepyr Brick in Salt and Sacrifice

Voidepyr is one of the upgrade materials in Salt and Sacrifice that is a core of purified Magic that you will find encased in Dusky Stone. You can use this item for upgrading your equipment.

You will find Voidepyr as a drop by defeating the following enemies.

  • Sapblood Heart
  • Bibliomancer
  • Umbramancer
  • Marega Gredanya
  • Necromancer
  • The Tireless Exalted
  • Hydromancer

