Salt and Sacrifice Shimmering Bud Locations Guide

In Salt and Sacrifice, there are several different types of collectibles to be found throughout the game. One such collectible is the Shimmering Bud. In this guide, we will present you with the locations of all the Shimmering Buds you can find in Salt and Sacrifice.

How to Upgrade Healing Flask in Salt and Sacrifice?

Surviving in the 2D Dark Souls-like world of Salt and Sacrifice can be tough. To give you a fighting chance during some tough encounters, your character is equipped with a healing flask. However, initially, the healing flask can be quite weak and requires upgrades to be useful.

Any Shimmering Bud you find in the game allows players to increase the charges of their healing flask so that they can be used more times during combat.

There are a total of 8 Shimmering Buds in Salt and Sacrifice, and in this guide, we will list down the locations of all the Shimmering Buds that are present in Salt and Sacrifice.

Salt and Sacrifice Shimmering Bud Locations

Ashbourne Village Shimmering Bud #1

This Shimmering Bud is located in Ashbourne Village. The bud is present in the Craterstone Mines.

From the eastern part of Ashbourne Village, make your way into the mines and drop down to the bottom of the mine. Then head right to find the Shimmering bud near a dead end.

Ashbourne Village Shimmering Bud #2

This bud is also located in Ashbourne Village. This time, you will need to make your way to the Stonehall dungeon.

It can be accessed from the bottom right corner of Craterstone Mines. The Shimmering Bud can be found in a chest present on a platform in Stonehall dungeon.

Bol Gerahn Shimmering Bud #1

The third shimmering bud is located in Bol Gerahn map area.

After you fight with the Hate Cursed Matriach boss, head right to reach a wooden bridge, leading to a giant tree. The Shimmering Bud is present on a wooden platform on the tree.

Bol Gerahn Shimmering Bud #2

This Shimmering Bud is also present in Bol Gerahn area. Head to the starting point of Bol Gerahn and from there, head right. It will take you to the Creeping Caves.

Start heading down the bottom of the cave and use the zipline to reach the other side. Keep moving forward until you find some wooden planks. Climb them to find a chest, containing the fourth Shimmering bud.

Corvius’ Mire Shimmering Bud

This shimmering bud is located in Corvius’ Mire. Head right from the Marega Grednya boss area to reach Verdant Ruins. Make your way to the top point of the ruins and from there, go left.

On the path, there will be a stone circle. Use it to reach downstairs, where the shimmering bud is present.

Dreadstone Peak Shimmering Bud

This shimmering bud is present in the Dreadstone Peak map region. From the starting point of this area, head left to reach the winds. Use the winds to travel upwards to reach Sentinel Caves.

Inside the cave, head to the top. Keep moving along the right wall to find the bud located behind a ladder.

Elder Copse Shimmering Bud #1

The penultimate shimmering bud is located in Elder Copse area. Head right from the Icon of Pandemonium boss area and make your way to the bottom. There, use both the ziplines to reach the chest containing the shimmering bud.

Elder Copse Shimmering Bud #2

The final shimmering bud is also located in Elder Copse area. Head left from The Worm That Does Not Die boss area to reach Temple of Embers.

Make your way to the bottom using the several ziplines. At the ending point of the third zipline, there is a chest that has the final shimmering bud to be collected.