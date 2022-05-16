Salt And Sacrifice The Hate-Cursed Matriarch Boss Guide

The following guide will tell you how to find and defeat the Hate-Cursed Matriarch in Salt and Sacrifice.

Salt And Sacrifice The Hate-Cursed Matriarch Location

The Hate-Cursed Matriarch is the first boss you’ll come across in Bol Gerahn. You must start your way from Bol Gerahn which is in the Desolate plain.

Continue your way by heading in the east direction and avoiding the sealed door. You must defeat enemies like Surface Forager and Surface Ranger, and it is always better to fight the ranger.

Here, just ignore the door to your right as it leads to no place near your destination. Now, just head north to arrive at the Praying Giants area. The only way to go up is through the stairs and the wooden platform near the tree to climb up.

Just be cautious as there is a ranger for the lookouts carrying a snipper when you climb the window.

Moving on, you must jump over a wall to reach a platform. This will lead to the top and you will be closer to the west. You might also find an obelisk. As you go further towards an open ground, you will finally come face to face with the boss.

How To Defeat The Hate-Cursed Matriarch In Salt And Sacrifice

Before moving further, it is important to understand what attacks this boss will be using.

Lightning Strikes: This is a lethal attack that involves a full-fledge strike. The Hate-Cursed Matriarch directs her spear towards the sky to cast lightning in a straight line. You can easily dodge them by going towards the strike and not in the opposite direction.

Forward Smash: In this attack, the Hate-Cursed Matriarch suddenly rushes towards you holding her spear. You can easily dodge her by moving away from her path while she is attacking.

Static Shock: This attack is a little bit like the lightning strikes of before as she will direct a single lightning strike at you from her position. You need to roll to avoid it.

Leap Attack: The boss will leap at you if you’re in melee range. It’s usually simple to dodge, but it can catch you as you’re attempting to roll away to recover.

It is much preferred to use melee attacks. When the Hate-Cursed Matriarch is using her trademark lightning strike, you can use the window of opportunity to make your way behind her. You can then easily land a few blows of your own.

You can also counterattack her lightning burst attack by rolling away and simultaneously launching a rapid ranged attack to cause a little damage to her.

Take note that the Hate-Cursed Matriarch tends to be aggressive and will likely interrupt you while you’re trying to heal. Hence, it is recommended to bring bloodberries for faster healing.

Salt And Sacrifice The Hate-Cursed Matriarch Drops/Rewards

You will receive the following items as a reward for defeating her: