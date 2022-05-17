Salt and Sacrifice Kraeaxenar, Wyrm of Sky Boss Guide

So you have finally reached Kraeaxenar in Salt and Sacrifice? The following guide will now help you defeat Kraeaxenar, Wyrm of Sky boss in Salt and Sacrifice

Salt And Sacrifice Kraeaxenar, Wyrm of Sky Location

To find Kraeaxenar, you need to get to the Dreadstone Peak. This is one fairly important region as it is home to many bosses, not just Kraeaxenar. You will also be heading here to complete several mage hunts.

To get to Dreadstone Peak, you will have to use a rune combination i.e. a teleporting technique. To use this rune combination, you will have to use Lumistone at the top of the Great Tree in Corvius Mire.

To acquire the Lumistone you need to beat Marega Gredanya. To complete the rune combination you also have to get Stone Circle by beating Sapblood Heart.

Once you have completed the rune combination, you can easily teleport to Dreadstone Peak through Mirrorgate in Pardoner’s Vale.

How To Defeat Kraeaxenar In Salt And Sacrifice

Kraeaxenar has high defense against melee and medium-ranged attacks. You will have trouble getting close and must often retreat to avoid incoming attacks.

His most terrible attack is Grounded Breath where he breathes a blue flame close to the ground. To avoid this attack, keep your distance and jump as soon as the flame reaches you.

You can also take this attack as an opportunity to get behind him instead of running away. Once behind, get in as much damage as possible.

Next up is Kraeaxenar’s Sweeping Breath. In this attack, he turns his head to breathe flames from the back to the front to cover more ground compared to Grounded Breath.

You can only avoid this attack by running away. Getting close like before will not be possible, but you can use ranged attacks to take his health down.

In end, he will use Chomp and Tail Sweep which you can avoid by simply jumping. Here, you will have another opportunity to get behind the boss to get in some much-needed damage.

Fighting Kraeaxenar requires patience. You’ll have to keep your cool and distance. Rushing in will only kill you as his flames do a lot of damage.

Salt And Sacrifice Kraeaxenar, Wyrm of Sky Drops/Rewards

When you finally defeat Kraeaxenar, Wyrm of Sky, you will receive the following rewards: