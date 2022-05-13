Salt and Sacrifice Best Starting Crime and Items

You have the option to choose from 12 crimes in Salt and Sacrifice, where each crime yields a different item which you will get to know in the second part of the guide. In this guide, we will go over all the starting crimes in Salt and Sacrifice and help you pick the right one for you.

Best Starting Crime in Salt and Sacrifice

You can choose any crime if you like the vital item it provides you. These things are fascinating since they can be utilized to accomplish a variety of different tasks all throughout the game.

If you’re planning on playing a basic attacker, Brigandry is a solid addition to that decision. Since the selected crime doesn’t drastically change the game’s storyline, this role-playing is still mostly up to how you, the player, wish to conceive your playable character’s background. The value this item delivers on a gaming level is also a significant key factor.

Some goods give you explosive power like Fire Bombs and some give you immediate monetary benefits like a Bag of Silver. Others give you endurance like Cutthroat’s Dagger.

It all depends upon the final choice of the player which item he wants and what is his gameplay style.

The following are the starting crimes in Salt and Sacrifice:

Alchemy

Arson

Blasphemy

Brigandry

Drunkenness

Forgery

Heresy

Lasciviousness

Smuggling

Sumptuousness

Usury

Vagrancy

Salt and Sacrifice Crime Items You Unlock for Chosen Crime

At the beginning of the game, you will have to choose your favorite crime, and each crime comes with several items. The crimes and objects you’ll find in Salt and Sacrifice are listed below.

Alchemy Crime Item: Phlogiston Decoction (3)

It is an item that you can toss away. It also causes fire destruction.

Arson Crime Item: Fire Bomb (5)

It is an item that you can toss away but when it drops it will blow up.

Blasphemy Crime Item: Censer of Harmony

It is used to instruct monsters to fight any unwanted intruders in multiplayer.

Brigandry Crime Item: Cutthroat’s Dagger

It is a charm that boosts your peak endurance.

Drunkenness Crime Item: Cracked Wineskin (5)

It is an item that gets used in the process.

Forgery Crime Item: Forged deed

As the name suggests, this item is a counterfeit land deed for a small piece of land in the Altarstone Kingdom.

Heresy Crime Item: Krine Tablet

Krine, the Judging God, owns a unique item. It is strongly believed if someone places one foot on the tablet then one’s actions begin and conclude by one’s own will, not the will of the gods.

Lasciviousness Crime Item: Lock of Hair

This item is a lock of hair that is kept as a souvenir.

Smuggling Crime Item: Signal Lantern

This item is built with brass. It illuminates the lens with small flashes of flame and powerful quicklime, helping sailors to connect across long distances.

Sumptuousness Crime Item: Signet Ring

Aristocratic households utilize this charm.

Usury Crime Item: Bag of Silver

This item is a bag of silver and inside you will find 1000 Silver.

Vagrancy Crime Item: Wooden Doll

This item is a simple wooden doll.