Salt and Sacrifice Best Armor Guide

Armor plays a key role in protecting the players from various horrors and sinister mages in Salt and Sacrifice. So, having the best one is a great boon to your playthrough. In this guide will tell you about the location of all the best armor sets that you can find in Salt and sacrifice.

Salt and Sacrifice Best Armor

Below we’ve listed some of the best armor sets in Salt and Sacrifice and each of their locations. These armor sets include both light and heavy armor, so choose whatever fits your build, playstyle and class.

Harvestlord’s Armor Set Location

To get the Harvestlord’s armor set you have to enter Hallowed Hill and head towards the right. There you have to use the grapple points for crossing the open area and entering the inside area.

Right after entering, drop down to an area below which will again take you to the outside. There again use the grapple points for moving forward and a wooden platform to get to the bottom area.

This time move in the left direction and enter the Mossgrave. Get to the end and use the grapple point to go up. There again you have to use the wind streams and grapple points for moving forward and up.

Continue to follow these wind streams and you will get to a chest on a platform with the Harvestlord’s armor set inside.

Ecclesial Armor Set Location

After unlocking the Corvius Mire you have to talk to the Arch Hierophant in a tent and then again talk to him at the Temple of Eleven in Dreadstone Peak.

After that, you will need to head to the Elder Copse and talk to him for the final time. Head towards the left side and use the grapple points and use wind streams to go up to the Arch Hierophant.

Now you can head to the first location where you talk to him inside the tent and collect the Ecclesial armor set from a chest inside the tent.

Highblade’s Armor Set Location

In the Dreadstone Peak from the Whitecrag Path head up on the right side and use the grapple points for getting to the Temple of Eleven. Head inside the temple and continue to head towards the right side.

This will take you to an underground area. There follow the path getting down and right after getting down from the stairs use the grapple point to get to a little area, right above the end of the stairs to collect the Highblade’s armor set from a chest.

Dusken Armor Set Location

From the Whitecrag Path in Dreadstone Peak head left and from the end, use the wind stream and all the grapple points to head to the top. You will enter an inside area and you have to continue to head up using the wind streams and grapple points.

When you don’t see any grapple on the right use the left side grapple to get to a wooden structure at the end of the path with the Dusken armor set inside a chest.

Champion’s Armor Set Location

In the Ashbourne village head left till you find rock stairs going up. Use these to head up and then from in front of the door using the pulley to get to the Ashpeak Castle door.

Enter the Castle and head up. Use the first grapple point to get to an area above the left side. This will take you to an outside area with wooden platforms.

Use them to go up and once these platforms end head to the left side to enter another area. Continue to head up and you will reach the stone circle. Use the stone circles and head to the right side to reach a platform with Champion’s armor.

Herbalist’s Armor Set Location

To get the Herbalist’s armor set start from the Corvius’ Mire and head right. After moving a little forward, get to the platform above the stairs. From the end of the stairs use the stone circles to get to a door that will take you to The Great Tree.

Get to the very top of the tree and get out from the door on the right side to the outside area of the tree. Move forward and get to Betrayal Crag and head to the bottom left corner.

From there move towards the left and cross a couple of areas. From the end, use the grapple points to get to the platform with the pulley. There you will find the Herbalist’s armor set inside the chest.

Corvin Armor Set Location

Follow the previous location to the top of the Great Tree and use the exit on the left side instead of the right. Head forward on the left side and cross a couple of areas.

From the end, use the grapple points to head up and enter the door next to the stairs on the right. Move forward and go through the green door. Right after getting down the stairs and you will find the chest with the Corvin armor set.

Oceye Armor Set Location

From the Corvius Mire head left and up to enter the Darkearth Lair. Follow the path heading down on the left side and you will get to the Fetid Grotto.

You can move forward on the right side and from the end activate the grappling points and move forward. Again, activate the grappling points and get to the end.

From the head, you have to head up using the wooden platforms and enter the door on the right side. Again, head up using the platforms and you will find the Oceye armor set in a chest at the top.

Elder’s Tunic Armor Set Location

Follow the previous armor set location till you reach the Fetid Grotto. Instead of heading further down get to a platform in the top left corner with a chest that has Elder’s Tunic armor set inside.

Healer’s Armor Set Location

To get the Healer’s armor set start from the Desolate Plain and head right. Then use the grapple point to get to the stairs above and continue to move forward.

After getting above you will reach the Praying Giants. Head forward and up toward the left side and use the zipline to go through the door above. Pass through a couple of doors and again dropdown.

Use the zipline there to head down and then grapple the hook above on the left to enter the door.

Head straight up and then enter the right door to go outside. There again continue to move to the top and enter the door on the left.

Move forward on the left and after a while turn back and go up on the right side. Enter the door again and you will find the chest right under the stairs with the healer’s armor set in it.

Cleric Armor Set Location

Head right from the Desolate Plain and instead of using the grapple point to move above use the path going down and enter the door. This will take you to the Creeping Caves.

Continue to head down using the right path and then use the zipline to go towards the left. Follow the path going down from the left side to the Forsaken Gulch and open the chest on the stairs to get Cleric armor set.

Smithing Armor Set Location

Start from the Ashbourne Village and head towards the left side. Once you see a stairs path going up follow that to get to the top. This will take you to a zipline that will take you further up.

Jump to the platform just above where you are standing and move to the right side. There you will find a chest with the Smithing armor set and Smith’s hammer.

Guard’s Armor Set Location

To get Guard’s armor set first get to the location where you find the Smithing armor set and head above using the grapple points. Go through the door on the right and head up using the wooden platforms.

From the end of the platform head left to the end of this platform. Instead of entering the door ahead drop down to a platform below. Head further down to enter the area using a door in the wall.

Get down using the stairs and at the end, you will find a chest with Guard’s armor set.