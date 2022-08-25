Skills in Saints Row 2022 are just as essential as eliminating your rivals out on the street. There is a total of 19 skills available that you can unlock in the game. This guide will give information on how to unlock all the skills available in Saints Row Reboot.

How to Unlock New Skills in Saints Row

Skills are unlocked by earning XP in Saints Row Reboot. You can get XP by completing questlines, side missions, or simply by doing challenges in the game.

When you reach level 2, you will automatically unlock the Pineapple Express skill, allowing you to grab enemies, shove a grenade in their pants and throw them.

You won’t need to make any tricky decisions about which Saints Row skills you need whenever you level up. You can equip only 4 skills at a time. That means you will have to decide which skills you need to use at a time and only pick those best skills to slot in your action bar.

Skill Tree

You can see all the skills by looking at the Skills app on your phone in Saints Row Reboot. Below are all the skills that are unlocked on each level up alongside the passive upgrades: