Saints Row Reboot Confirmed For Gamescom 2021

A couple of new updates have more or less confirmed that a Saints Row reboot will indeed be officially announced in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, host Geoff Keighley teased a “bossing” announcement for Gamescom 2021. He also shared an image with a purple neon sign saying “rebooting” which accompanied the logo of the 3rd Street Saints gang. The teaser alone screams a Saints Row reboot but fans will be happy to know that publisher Deep Sliver has also dropped an official acknowledgement.

5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday. We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year 👀 https://t.co/osudHTCxj1 See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/6zE974HW0Q — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021

The official Saints Row website has since then been updated to remove all previous games in the franchise. The landing page instead shows the same “rebooting” message which means that Deep Silver intends to reboot the entire franchise. That should include the first couple of installments as well which fair to say have not aged well in the past decades.

Saints Row made its debut in 2006 followed by a sequel in 2008. Saints Row: The Third took a while before landing in 2011 and which recently received a remastered release as well. Saints Row 4 meanwhile saw the light of day in 2013, after which the franchise went on a hiatus. There was an experiment of sorts called Agents of Mayhem in 2017 but which failed miserably.

The anticipated Saints Row reboot will help fill a void for fans of the franchise but more importantly, there stands a fair chance that Deep Silver, as well as developer Volition, takes the opportunity to shed some light on Saints Row 5 as well.

Saints Row 5 was announced to be “deep in development” back in 2019. Volition has since then maintained strict radio silence. The developer was expected to start talking about the new game in 2020 but with the COVID-19 pandemic running wild, it reasons that plans were pushed ahead.