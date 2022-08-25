How to Customize HQ in Saints Row

In Saints Row, you start as the leader of your gang known as The Saints, a collective group of members who left their original gangs. Each faction has its HQ in Saints Row and you start with an old, broken church in Santo Ileso as your headquarters.

However, as you progress through Saints Row Reboot and increase your influence over the city, you will be able to obtain resources and materials (including furniture, etc.,) with which you can easily upgrade and renovate your HQ to a more advanced one.

This guide provides several tips and tricks on how to customize and renovate your HQ according to your needs.

Best Ways to Customize HQ In Saints Row

Add Furniture

What would be a better way to improve the looks of your HQ than to add furniture, items, and other material you find throughout Santo Ileso to it? After unlocking the HQ, you will come across several missions which will reward you with collectibles that can be placed inside your run-down headquarter.

Go Through the Collectibles Tab

The Collectibles tab can be accessed through your mobile where you will find four main categories for items. These items can be placed inside your HQ; 29 small objects, 47 Medium objects, 23 large objects, and 16 wall hangings.

You can unlock and find these collectibles easily by completing missions. Taking pictures of items with a purple glow also unlocks collectibles.

The first mission after unlocking our HQ, Office Décor, will require you to accompany Kevin to Fort Cullen. There you will find a cannon highlighted with a purple glow. Take picture of it and return it to your HQ. This way, you can easily unlock collectibles.

Areas, where you can place these items, will be marked with brown plates. Look for them and then open your collectibles menu to see what items can be placed there. The sizes of objects may differ from the ones you took pictures of.

Similarly, keep completing missions and look for collectibles to add up to the looks of your HQ.