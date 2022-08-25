Prior to the release of Saints Row Reboot, players had access to the Boss Factory tool where they could create their character in advance and then import it in the main game. If you are confused by the character creation in Saints Row and want to import a pre-made Boss from the Boss Factory, allow us to show you how.

Character Creation

There is a lot of stuff you can customize and make your character stand out from others. This includes the following features:

Outfit: first, a cool outfit will look good, and it will make the character attractive. You can change its whole body starting from the head all the way to the toes, including the upper and lower body.

Body: After giving it a good outfit, you can move on towards shaping the body. This includes the figure, build where you can choose the chest size and groin size accordingly.

Personality: This one matters a lot as it will include your voice and emotions.

Skin: this includes the color of the hair, skin, and the level of tan as well. You can also choose the percentage of muscle definition and the number of veins shown.

Head: It includes features like nose, eyes, teeth, jawbone, mouth, cheeks.

Face: Defines makeup done and the complexion. It also includes wrinkles or scars.

Tattoos: Some players like to have tattoos on their characters, and it does look cool. You can have a tattoo on your head, arms, back, legs.

How to Import Characters from Boss Factory in Saints Row

The Boss Factory is an easy-to-use tool that allows players to import characters made by others if they aren’t interested in tinkering with the whole character creation process of SR Reboot.

The first thing you need to do is to open the Boss Factory. After opening it, visit the menu bar where you will see “Share and import bosses”. Click it and then further go the option “Manage and share boss”.

This will lead to the bosses that you have created in the Boss Factory. You must click on the one you choose to export. After clicking it, the code will be visible to you. you should write the code somewhere and close the Boss Factory.

Then, just open Saints Row and visit the menu for character creator. Visit the community option and select community sharing. Here, you will be given an option to put in a code. Remember the code you wrote down from the Boss Factory and write it here. This will automatically bring the boss you and created and you are all set to use it.