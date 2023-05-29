Saints Row 4 XP, Rank Up and Upgrades Guide – Weapons, Vehicles and Gang

XP can be earned for almost everything anything in Saints Row 4. Whether it be small task or a daunting one; you do something, you get XP for it. XP can be earned by completing challenges, activities, missions, hacking stores, and clearing flash points/hotspots.

Performing stunts also grant XP like driving in the oncoming lane, near misses, and executing power slides/drifting. When not in a vehicle, XP can be earned by performing a combo of jump chains. XP can be used to buy new upgrades for your abilities.

Saints Row 4 XP, Rank Up and Upgrades

XP Needed to Rank Up

Rank #1

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 2150
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 0

Rank #2

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 2300
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 2150

Rank #3

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 2450
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 4450

Rank #4

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 2600
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 6900

Rank #5

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 2750
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 9500

Rank #6

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 2900
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 12250

Rank #7

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 3050
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 15150

Rank #8

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 3200
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 18200

Rank #9

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 3350
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 21400

Rank #10

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 3500
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 24750

Rank #11

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 3650
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 28250

Rank #12

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 3800
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 31900

Rank #13

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 3950
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 37500

Rank #14

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 4100
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 39650

Rank #15

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 4250
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 43750

Rank #16

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 4400
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 48000

Rank #17

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 4550
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 52400

Rank #18

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 4700
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 56950

Rank #19

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 4850
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 61650

Rank #20

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 5000
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 66500

Rank #21

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 5150
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 71500

Rank #22

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 5300
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 76650

Rank #23

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 5450
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 81900

Rank #24

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 5600
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 87400

Rank #25

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 5750
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 93000

Rank #26

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 5900
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 98750

Rank #27

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 6050
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 104650

Rank #28

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 6200
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 110700

Rank #29

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 6350
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 116900

Rank #30

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 6500
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 123250

Rank #31

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 6650
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 129750

Rank #32

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 6800
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 136400

Rank #33

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 6950
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 143200

Rank #34

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 7100
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 150150

Rank #35
XP Required to Rank Up: 7250
Total XP Required for Current Rank: 157250

Rank #36

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 7400
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 164500

Rank #37

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 7550
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 171900

Rank #38

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 7700
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 179450

Rank #39

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 7850
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 187150

Rank #40

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 8000
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 195000

Rank #41

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 8150
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 203000

Rank #42

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 8300
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 211150

Rank #43

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 8600
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 227900

Rank #44

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 8600
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 227900

Rank #45

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 8750
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 236500

Rank #46

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 8900
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 245250

Rank #47

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 9050
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 254250

Rank #48

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 9200
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 263200

Rank #49

  • XP Required to Rank Up: 9350
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 272400

Rank #50

  • XP Required to Rank Up: N/A
  • Total XP Required for Current Rank: 281750

How to Upgrade

Super powers are upgraded by data clusters that are scattered throughout the world. The more data clusters you collect, the more super powers you will receive.

The cache is kind of currency in your simulation with which you can buy weapons, ammo, other upgrades, and all sorts of customization. Cache can be collected by literally doing anything in Saints Row 4 or by completing missions, challenges, quests, hacking stores, etc. The areas under your influence also get your cache on hourly basis.

Abilities Upgrade

Ability upgrades includes upgrades which increase your stamina and removes your notoriety quickly. These are some ability upgrades available:

Stamina Increase

  • Cache Required: 2500
  • Rank: 2
  • Function: Increases your stamina

Stamina Increase 2

  • Cache Required: 10
  • Rank: 12000
  • Function: Increases your stamina even more than Stamina Increase upgrade

Stamina Increase 3

  • Cache Required: 22500
  • Rank: 18
  • Function: Stamina Increases more than Stamina Increase 2 upgrade

Stamina Increase 4

  • Cache Required: 43000
  • Rank: 50
  • Function: Maximum Stamina

Fast Decay Notoriety

  • Cache Required: 13000
  • Rank: 12
  • Function: Notoriety decays faster

Fast Decay Notoriety 2

  • Cache Required: 27000
  • Rank: 17
  • Function: Notoriety decays faster than the Fast Decay upgrade

Fast Decay Notoriety 3

  • Cache Required: 38000
  • Rank: 40
  • Function: Notoriety decays faster than Notoriety Decay 2 upgrade

Health Upgrades

Health Upgrade

  • Rank: 2
  • Cache Required: 2000
  • Function: Increases health by 25%

Pickups Value

  • Rank: 2
  • Cache Required: 3000
  • Function: Increase health pick ups value

Pedestrian Carnage

  • Rank: 2
  • Cache Required: 5000
  • Function: Pedestrian drop health after dying

Vacuum

  • Rank: 8
  • Cache Required: 11000
  • Function: Increases the speed by health upgrades come toward you

Health Upgrade 2

  • Rank: 14
  • Cache Required: 165000
  • Function: Increase health by 50%

Pickups Value 2

  • Rank: 16
  • Cache Required: 19500
  • Function: Increases the value of all health pickups

Vacuum 2

  • Rank: 18
  • Cache Required: 21000
  • Function: Increases the speed with which health pickups come toward you

Health Upgrade 3

  • Rank: 24
  • Cache Required: 27500
  • Function: Health increases by 75%

Pickups Value 3

  • Rank: 30
  • Cache Required: 33500
  • Function: Maximize the value of all health pickups

Vacuum 3

  • Rank: 32
  • Cache Required: 34000
  • Function: Maximize the speed with which health pickups come towards you

Health Upgrade 4

  • Rank: 36
  • Cache Required: 36000
  • Function: Health increases by 100%

Damage Upgrade

Small Arms

  • Rank: 2
  • Cache Required: 4500
  • Function: Take 5% less damage from bullets and lasers

Explosives

  • Rank: 12
  • Cache Required: 15000
  • Function: Take 5% less damage from explosives

Fire

  • Rank: 12
  • Cache Required: 15500
  • Function: Take 10% less damage from fire

Small Arms 2

  • Rank: 18
  • Cache Required: 20500
  • Function: Take 10% less damage from bullets and lasers

Fire 2

  • Rank: 26
  • Cache Required: 30000
  • Function: Take 30% less damage from fire

Explosive 2

  • Rank: 30
  • Cache Required: 32500
  • Function: Take 10% less damage from explosives

Small Arms 3

  • Rank: 34
  • Cache Required: 35000
  • Function: Take 20% less damage form bullets and lasers

Explosive 3

  • Rank: 48
  • Cache Required: 41500
  • Function: Take 20% less damage from explosives

Fire 3

  • Rank: 48
  • Cache Required: 42000
  • Function: Take 50% less damage from fire

No Ragdoll

  • Rank: Earn all silver medals in Insurance Fraud challenges
  • Cache Required: 0
  • Function: Never get ragrolled by explosions

Fire 4

  • Rank: Earn all Blzin’ silver medals
  • Cache Required: 0
  • Function: Take no damage from fire

Combat Upgrades

Pistol

  • Rank: 2
  • Cache: 3500
  • Function: Carry 25% more pistol ammo

SMG

  • Rank: 4
  • Cache: 6000
  • Function: Carry 25% more SMG ammo

Super Strength

  • Rank: 4
  • Cache: 6000
  • Function: Increases the power of punches

Dual Wield Pistols

  • Rank: 4
  • Cache: 5500
  • Function: Dual wield pistols

Shotgun

  • Rank: 6
  • Cache: 7500
  • Function: Carry 25% more shotgun ammo

Rifle

  • Rank: 8
  • Cache: 9500
  • Function: Carry 25% more rifle ammo

Explosives

  • Rank: 10
  • Cache: 11500
  • Function: Carry 25% more explosives

Pistol 2

  • Rank: 12
  • Cache: 14000
  • Function: Carry 50% more pistols

Special

  • Rank: 12
  • Cache: 14500
  • Function: Carry 25% special ammo

SMG 2

  • Rank: 14
  • Cache: 16000
  • Function: Carry 50% more SMG

Super Strength 2

  • Rank: 14
  • Cache: 18000
  • Function: Increases the power of your punches even more

Shotgun 2

  • Rank: 16
  • Cache: 17500
  • Function: Carry 50% more shotgun ammo

Dual Wield SMGs

  • Rank: 16
  • Cache: 18500
  • Function: Dual wield SMGs

Rifle 2

  • Rank: 18
  • Cache: 20000
  • Function: Carry 50% more rifle ammo

Explosives 2

  • Rank: 20
  • Cache: 22000
  • Function: Carry 50% more explosives ammo

Pistol 3

  • Rank: 22
  • Cache: 24500
  • Function: Carry 75% more pistol ammo

Special 2

  • Rank: 22
  • Cache: 25000
  • Function: Carry 50% more special ammo

SMG 3

  • Rank: 24
  • Cache: 26500
  • Function: Carry 75% more SMG ammo

Super Strength 3

  • Rank: 24
  • Cache: 28000
  • Function: Even more powerful punches with this upgrade

Shotgun 3

  • Rank: 26
  • Cache: 29000
  • Function: Carry 75% more shotgun ammo

Rifle 3

  • Rank: 28
  • Cache: 30500
  • Function: Carry 75% more rifle ammo

Explosive 3

  • Rank: 30
  • Cache: 31500
  • Function: Carry 75% more explosives ammo

Special 3

  • Rank: 32
  • Cache: 33000
  • Function: Carry 75% more special ammo

Pistol 4

  • Rank: 50
  • Cache: 42000
  • Function: Carry unlimited pistol ammo

SMG 4

  • Rank: 50
  • Cache: 42000
  • Function: Carry unlimited SMG ammo

Shotgun 4

  • Rank: 50
  • Cache: 42000
  • Function: Carry unlimited shotgun ammo

Rifle 4

  • Rank: 50
  • Cache: 42000
  • Function: Carry unlimited rifle ammo

Explosives 4

  • Rank: 50
  • Cache: 42000
  • Function: Carry unlimited explosives ammo

Special 4

  • Rank: 50
  • Cache: 42000
  • Function: Carry unlimited special ammo

Vehicle Upgrades

Although you will be able to install nitrous and rim jobs separately on your car. These abilities will allow you to have nitrous in freshly jacked cars.

Nitrous

  • Rank: 2
  • Cache Required: 2000
  • Function: Every car will have built-in nitro

Nitrous Damage

  • Rank: 8
  • Cache Required: 10000
  • Function: Extreme damage to other cars when using nitrous

Gang Abilities Upgrades

Recruitment

  • Rank: 1
  • Cache Required: 28000
  • Function: Recruit three Saints followers

Vehicle Delivery

  • Rank: 1
  • Cache Required: 0
  • Function: Use your phone to get cars that have been scanned

Toughen Up

  • Rank: 6
  • Cache Required: 7000
  • Function: Your homies will flinch less when shot

Revive Timer

  • Rank: 8
  • Cache Required: 10000
  • Function: Your followers take time to bleed out

Gang SMGs

  • Rank: 8
  • Cache Required: 10500
  • Function: Gang member will use SMGs

Health Increase 1

  • Rank: 10
  • Cache Required: 12500
  • Function: Increase homies’ health

Saints Backup

  • Rank: 10
  • Cache Required: 13500
  • Function: Saints will come to help during engagements

Revive Speed

  • Rank: 14
  • Cache Required: 19000
  • Function: Revive faster

Toughen Up 2

  • Rank: 16
  • Cache Required: 17000
  • Function: Homies won’t flinch when shot

Revive Timer 2

  • Rank: 20
  • Cache Required: 24000
  • Function: Increases the time followers take to bleed out

Gang Shotgun

  • Rank: 22
  • Cache Required: 25500
  • Function: Gang members will use shotguns

Health Increase 2

  • Rank: 22
  • Cache Required: 26000
  • Function: Increases the health of your homies

Health Increase 3

  • Rank: 34
  • Cache Required: 35000
  • Function: Increase the health of your homies significantly

Gang Rifle

  • Rank: 44
  • Cache Required: 39500
  • Function: Gang members will carry rifles

Bonus Upgrades

Flashpoint Reward

  • Rank: 2
  • Cache Required: 3000
  • Function: Increases cache and XP by clearing flashpoints

Cache Boost

  • Rank: 2
  • Cache Required: 4000
  • Function: Increases cache received by 5%

Scavenger

  • Rank: 4
  • Cache Required: 6500
  • Function: Double cache from dropped simulations

Cache for XP

  • Rank: 4
  • Cache Required: 7000
  • Function: Covert cache to 4000 XP

Hacking Reward

  • Rank: 6
  • Cache Required: 8000
  • Function: Increases cache and XP from hacking stores

Bonus XP

  • Rank: 6
  • Cache Required: 8500
  • Function: 5% bonus on earned XP

Cache Transfer Rate

  • Rank: 6
  • Cache Required: 9000
  • Function: Hourly cache rate becomes 500

Pickpocket

  • Rank: 10
  • Cache Required: 12000
  • Function: Steal cache from people

Cache Boost 2

  • Rank: 16
  • Cache Required: 18000
  • Function: Increases cache received by 10%

Bonus XP 2

  • Rank: 18
  • Cache Required: 21500
  • Function: Increases XP earned by 10%

Cache for XP 2

  • Rank: 20
  • Cache Required: 23000
  • Function: Covert cache to 8000 XP

Cache Transfer Rate 2

  • Rank: 22
  • Cache Required: 23500
  • Function: Hourly cache rate of 1000

Cache Boost 3

  • Rank: 32
  • Cache Required: 32000
  • Function: Increases the cache received by 15%

Bonus XP 3

  • Rank: 34
  • Cache Required: 34000
  • Function: Increases XP received by 15%

Cache Transfer Rate 3

  • Rank: 36
  • Cache Required: 33500
  • Function: Hourly cache rate becomes 1500

Cache for XP 3

  • Rank: 42
  • Cache Required: 39000
  • Function: Covert cache to 12000 XP

Bonus XP

  • Rank: Complete six challenges
  • Cache Required: 0
  • Function: 10% bonus on all XP earned

Extra Hacking Time

  • Rank: Complete Keith’s quest; The Simulation Recognizes
  • Cache Required: 0
  • Function: Increases the time to perform hacking

About the Author
Haider Khan

Haider is a freelance contributor, who loves video games, playing guitar, and aviation. He is a competitive FPS player and also enjoys exotic RPG games like Diablo and Xenogears (his favorite game of all time) ...