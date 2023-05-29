Saints Row 4 XP, Rank Up and Upgrades Guide – Weapons, Vehicles and Gang

XP can be earned for almost everything anything in Saints Row 4. Whether it be small task or a daunting one; you do something, you get XP for it. XP can be earned by completing challenges, activities, missions, hacking stores, and clearing flash points/hotspots.
Performing stunts also grant XP like driving in the oncoming lane, near misses, and executing power slides/drifting. When not in a vehicle, XP can be earned by performing a combo of jump chains. XP can be used to buy new upgrades for your abilities.
Saints Row 4 XP, Rank Up and Upgrades
XP Needed to Rank Up
Rank #1
- XP Required to Rank Up: 2150
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 0
Rank #2
- XP Required to Rank Up: 2300
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 2150
Rank #3
- XP Required to Rank Up: 2450
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 4450
Rank #4
- XP Required to Rank Up: 2600
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 6900
Rank #5
- XP Required to Rank Up: 2750
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 9500
Rank #6
- XP Required to Rank Up: 2900
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 12250
Rank #7
- XP Required to Rank Up: 3050
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 15150
Rank #8
- XP Required to Rank Up: 3200
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 18200
Rank #9
- XP Required to Rank Up: 3350
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 21400
Rank #10
- XP Required to Rank Up: 3500
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 24750
Rank #11
- XP Required to Rank Up: 3650
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 28250
Rank #12
- XP Required to Rank Up: 3800
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 31900
Rank #13
- XP Required to Rank Up: 3950
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 37500
Rank #14
- XP Required to Rank Up: 4100
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 39650
Rank #15
- XP Required to Rank Up: 4250
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 43750
Rank #16
- XP Required to Rank Up: 4400
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 48000
Rank #17
- XP Required to Rank Up: 4550
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 52400
Rank #18
- XP Required to Rank Up: 4700
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 56950
Rank #19
- XP Required to Rank Up: 4850
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 61650
Rank #20
- XP Required to Rank Up: 5000
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 66500
Rank #21
- XP Required to Rank Up: 5150
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 71500
Rank #22
- XP Required to Rank Up: 5300
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 76650
Rank #23
- XP Required to Rank Up: 5450
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 81900
Rank #24
- XP Required to Rank Up: 5600
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 87400
Rank #25
- XP Required to Rank Up: 5750
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 93000
Rank #26
- XP Required to Rank Up: 5900
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 98750
Rank #27
- XP Required to Rank Up: 6050
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 104650
Rank #28
- XP Required to Rank Up: 6200
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 110700
Rank #29
- XP Required to Rank Up: 6350
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 116900
Rank #30
- XP Required to Rank Up: 6500
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 123250
Rank #31
- XP Required to Rank Up: 6650
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 129750
Rank #32
- XP Required to Rank Up: 6800
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 136400
Rank #33
- XP Required to Rank Up: 6950
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 143200
Rank #34
- XP Required to Rank Up: 7100
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 150150
Rank #35
XP Required to Rank Up: 7250
Total XP Required for Current Rank: 157250
Rank #36
- XP Required to Rank Up: 7400
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 164500
Rank #37
- XP Required to Rank Up: 7550
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 171900
Rank #38
- XP Required to Rank Up: 7700
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 179450
Rank #39
- XP Required to Rank Up: 7850
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 187150
Rank #40
- XP Required to Rank Up: 8000
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 195000
Rank #41
- XP Required to Rank Up: 8150
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 203000
Rank #42
- XP Required to Rank Up: 8300
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 211150
Rank #43
- XP Required to Rank Up: 8600
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 227900
Rank #44
- XP Required to Rank Up: 8600
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 227900
Rank #45
- XP Required to Rank Up: 8750
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 236500
Rank #46
- XP Required to Rank Up: 8900
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 245250
Rank #47
- XP Required to Rank Up: 9050
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 254250
Rank #48
- XP Required to Rank Up: 9200
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 263200
Rank #49
- XP Required to Rank Up: 9350
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 272400
Rank #50
- XP Required to Rank Up: N/A
- Total XP Required for Current Rank: 281750
How to Upgrade
Super powers are upgraded by data clusters that are scattered throughout the world. The more data clusters you collect, the more super powers you will receive.
The cache is kind of currency in your simulation with which you can buy weapons, ammo, other upgrades, and all sorts of customization. Cache can be collected by literally doing anything in Saints Row 4 or by completing missions, challenges, quests, hacking stores, etc. The areas under your influence also get your cache on hourly basis.
Abilities Upgrade
Ability upgrades includes upgrades which increase your stamina and removes your notoriety quickly. These are some ability upgrades available:
Stamina Increase
- Cache Required: 2500
- Rank: 2
- Function: Increases your stamina
Stamina Increase 2
- Cache Required: 10
- Rank: 12000
- Function: Increases your stamina even more than Stamina Increase upgrade
Stamina Increase 3
- Cache Required: 22500
- Rank: 18
- Function: Stamina Increases more than Stamina Increase 2 upgrade
Stamina Increase 4
- Cache Required: 43000
- Rank: 50
- Function: Maximum Stamina
Fast Decay Notoriety
- Cache Required: 13000
- Rank: 12
- Function: Notoriety decays faster
Fast Decay Notoriety 2
- Cache Required: 27000
- Rank: 17
- Function: Notoriety decays faster than the Fast Decay upgrade
Fast Decay Notoriety 3
- Cache Required: 38000
- Rank: 40
- Function: Notoriety decays faster than Notoriety Decay 2 upgrade
Health Upgrades
Health Upgrade
- Rank: 2
- Cache Required: 2000
- Function: Increases health by 25%
Pickups Value
- Rank: 2
- Cache Required: 3000
- Function: Increase health pick ups value
Pedestrian Carnage
- Rank: 2
- Cache Required: 5000
- Function: Pedestrian drop health after dying
Vacuum
- Rank: 8
- Cache Required: 11000
- Function: Increases the speed by health upgrades come toward you
Health Upgrade 2
- Rank: 14
- Cache Required: 165000
- Function: Increase health by 50%
Pickups Value 2
- Rank: 16
- Cache Required: 19500
- Function: Increases the value of all health pickups
Vacuum 2
- Rank: 18
- Cache Required: 21000
- Function: Increases the speed with which health pickups come toward you
Health Upgrade 3
- Rank: 24
- Cache Required: 27500
- Function: Health increases by 75%
Pickups Value 3
- Rank: 30
- Cache Required: 33500
- Function: Maximize the value of all health pickups
Vacuum 3
- Rank: 32
- Cache Required: 34000
- Function: Maximize the speed with which health pickups come towards you
Health Upgrade 4
- Rank: 36
- Cache Required: 36000
- Function: Health increases by 100%
Damage Upgrade
Small Arms
- Rank: 2
- Cache Required: 4500
- Function: Take 5% less damage from bullets and lasers
Explosives
- Rank: 12
- Cache Required: 15000
- Function: Take 5% less damage from explosives
Fire
- Rank: 12
- Cache Required: 15500
- Function: Take 10% less damage from fire
Small Arms 2
- Rank: 18
- Cache Required: 20500
- Function: Take 10% less damage from bullets and lasers
Fire 2
- Rank: 26
- Cache Required: 30000
- Function: Take 30% less damage from fire
Explosive 2
- Rank: 30
- Cache Required: 32500
- Function: Take 10% less damage from explosives
Small Arms 3
- Rank: 34
- Cache Required: 35000
- Function: Take 20% less damage form bullets and lasers
Explosive 3
- Rank: 48
- Cache Required: 41500
- Function: Take 20% less damage from explosives
Fire 3
- Rank: 48
- Cache Required: 42000
- Function: Take 50% less damage from fire
No Ragdoll
- Rank: Earn all silver medals in Insurance Fraud challenges
- Cache Required: 0
- Function: Never get ragrolled by explosions
Fire 4
- Rank: Earn all Blzin’ silver medals
- Cache Required: 0
- Function: Take no damage from fire
Combat Upgrades
Pistol
- Rank: 2
- Cache: 3500
- Function: Carry 25% more pistol ammo
SMG
- Rank: 4
- Cache: 6000
- Function: Carry 25% more SMG ammo
Super Strength
- Rank: 4
- Cache: 6000
- Function: Increases the power of punches
Dual Wield Pistols
- Rank: 4
- Cache: 5500
- Function: Dual wield pistols
Shotgun
- Rank: 6
- Cache: 7500
- Function: Carry 25% more shotgun ammo
Rifle
- Rank: 8
- Cache: 9500
- Function: Carry 25% more rifle ammo
Explosives
- Rank: 10
- Cache: 11500
- Function: Carry 25% more explosives
Pistol 2
- Rank: 12
- Cache: 14000
- Function: Carry 50% more pistols
Special
- Rank: 12
- Cache: 14500
- Function: Carry 25% special ammo
SMG 2
- Rank: 14
- Cache: 16000
- Function: Carry 50% more SMG
Super Strength 2
- Rank: 14
- Cache: 18000
- Function: Increases the power of your punches even more
Shotgun 2
- Rank: 16
- Cache: 17500
- Function: Carry 50% more shotgun ammo
Dual Wield SMGs
- Rank: 16
- Cache: 18500
- Function: Dual wield SMGs
Rifle 2
- Rank: 18
- Cache: 20000
- Function: Carry 50% more rifle ammo
Explosives 2
- Rank: 20
- Cache: 22000
- Function: Carry 50% more explosives ammo
Pistol 3
- Rank: 22
- Cache: 24500
- Function: Carry 75% more pistol ammo
Special 2
- Rank: 22
- Cache: 25000
- Function: Carry 50% more special ammo
SMG 3
- Rank: 24
- Cache: 26500
- Function: Carry 75% more SMG ammo
Super Strength 3
- Rank: 24
- Cache: 28000
- Function: Even more powerful punches with this upgrade
Shotgun 3
- Rank: 26
- Cache: 29000
- Function: Carry 75% more shotgun ammo
Rifle 3
- Rank: 28
- Cache: 30500
- Function: Carry 75% more rifle ammo
Explosive 3
- Rank: 30
- Cache: 31500
- Function: Carry 75% more explosives ammo
Special 3
- Rank: 32
- Cache: 33000
- Function: Carry 75% more special ammo
Pistol 4
- Rank: 50
- Cache: 42000
- Function: Carry unlimited pistol ammo
SMG 4
- Rank: 50
- Cache: 42000
- Function: Carry unlimited SMG ammo
Shotgun 4
- Rank: 50
- Cache: 42000
- Function: Carry unlimited shotgun ammo
Rifle 4
- Rank: 50
- Cache: 42000
- Function: Carry unlimited rifle ammo
Explosives 4
- Rank: 50
- Cache: 42000
- Function: Carry unlimited explosives ammo
Special 4
- Rank: 50
- Cache: 42000
- Function: Carry unlimited special ammo
Vehicle Upgrades
Although you will be able to install nitrous and rim jobs separately on your car. These abilities will allow you to have nitrous in freshly jacked cars.
Nitrous
- Rank: 2
- Cache Required: 2000
- Function: Every car will have built-in nitro
Nitrous Damage
- Rank: 8
- Cache Required: 10000
- Function: Extreme damage to other cars when using nitrous
Gang Abilities Upgrades
Recruitment
- Rank: 1
- Cache Required: 28000
- Function: Recruit three Saints followers
Vehicle Delivery
- Rank: 1
- Cache Required: 0
- Function: Use your phone to get cars that have been scanned
Toughen Up
- Rank: 6
- Cache Required: 7000
- Function: Your homies will flinch less when shot
Revive Timer
- Rank: 8
- Cache Required: 10000
- Function: Your followers take time to bleed out
Gang SMGs
- Rank: 8
- Cache Required: 10500
- Function: Gang member will use SMGs
Health Increase 1
- Rank: 10
- Cache Required: 12500
- Function: Increase homies’ health
Saints Backup
- Rank: 10
- Cache Required: 13500
- Function: Saints will come to help during engagements
Revive Speed
- Rank: 14
- Cache Required: 19000
- Function: Revive faster
Toughen Up 2
- Rank: 16
- Cache Required: 17000
- Function: Homies won’t flinch when shot
Revive Timer 2
- Rank: 20
- Cache Required: 24000
- Function: Increases the time followers take to bleed out
Gang Shotgun
- Rank: 22
- Cache Required: 25500
- Function: Gang members will use shotguns
Health Increase 2
- Rank: 22
- Cache Required: 26000
- Function: Increases the health of your homies
Health Increase 3
- Rank: 34
- Cache Required: 35000
- Function: Increase the health of your homies significantly
Gang Rifle
- Rank: 44
- Cache Required: 39500
- Function: Gang members will carry rifles
Bonus Upgrades
Flashpoint Reward
- Rank: 2
- Cache Required: 3000
- Function: Increases cache and XP by clearing flashpoints
Cache Boost
- Rank: 2
- Cache Required: 4000
- Function: Increases cache received by 5%
Scavenger
- Rank: 4
- Cache Required: 6500
- Function: Double cache from dropped simulations
Cache for XP
- Rank: 4
- Cache Required: 7000
- Function: Covert cache to 4000 XP
Hacking Reward
- Rank: 6
- Cache Required: 8000
- Function: Increases cache and XP from hacking stores
Bonus XP
- Rank: 6
- Cache Required: 8500
- Function: 5% bonus on earned XP
Cache Transfer Rate
- Rank: 6
- Cache Required: 9000
- Function: Hourly cache rate becomes 500
Pickpocket
- Rank: 10
- Cache Required: 12000
- Function: Steal cache from people
Cache Boost 2
- Rank: 16
- Cache Required: 18000
- Function: Increases cache received by 10%
Bonus XP 2
- Rank: 18
- Cache Required: 21500
- Function: Increases XP earned by 10%
Cache for XP 2
- Rank: 20
- Cache Required: 23000
- Function: Covert cache to 8000 XP
Cache Transfer Rate 2
- Rank: 22
- Cache Required: 23500
- Function: Hourly cache rate of 1000
Cache Boost 3
- Rank: 32
- Cache Required: 32000
- Function: Increases the cache received by 15%
Bonus XP 3
- Rank: 34
- Cache Required: 34000
- Function: Increases XP received by 15%
Cache Transfer Rate 3
- Rank: 36
- Cache Required: 33500
- Function: Hourly cache rate becomes 1500
Cache for XP 3
- Rank: 42
- Cache Required: 39000
- Function: Covert cache to 12000 XP
Bonus XP
- Rank: Complete six challenges
- Cache Required: 0
- Function: 10% bonus on all XP earned
Extra Hacking Time
- Rank: Complete Keith’s quest; The Simulation Recognizes
- Cache Required: 0
- Function: Increases the time to perform hacking