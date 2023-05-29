Saints Row 4 XP, Rank Up and Upgrades Guide – Weapons, Vehicles and Gang



XP can be earned for almost everything anything in Saints Row 4. Whether it be small task or a daunting one; you do something, you get XP for it. XP can be earned by completing challenges, activities, missions, hacking stores, and clearing flash points/hotspots.

Performing stunts also grant XP like driving in the oncoming lane, near misses, and executing power slides/drifting. When not in a vehicle, XP can be earned by performing a combo of jump chains. XP can be used to buy new upgrades for your abilities.

For more help on Saints Row 4, read our Stores Hacking Solutions, Challenges and Loyalty Missions Romance Guide.

Saints Row 4 XP, Rank Up and Upgrades

XP Needed to Rank Up

Rank #1

XP Required to Rank Up: 2150

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 0

Rank #2

XP Required to Rank Up: 2300

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 2150

Rank #3

XP Required to Rank Up: 2450

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 4450

Rank #4

XP Required to Rank Up: 2600

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 6900

Rank #5

XP Required to Rank Up: 2750

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 9500

Rank #6

XP Required to Rank Up: 2900

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 12250

Rank #7

XP Required to Rank Up: 3050

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 15150

Rank #8

XP Required to Rank Up: 3200

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 18200

Rank #9

XP Required to Rank Up: 3350

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 21400

Rank #10

XP Required to Rank Up: 3500

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 24750

Rank #11

XP Required to Rank Up: 3650

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 28250

Rank #12

XP Required to Rank Up: 3800

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 31900

Rank #13

XP Required to Rank Up: 3950

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 37500

Rank #14

XP Required to Rank Up: 4100

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 39650

Rank #15

XP Required to Rank Up: 4250

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 43750

Rank #16

XP Required to Rank Up: 4400

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 48000

Rank #17

XP Required to Rank Up: 4550

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 52400

Rank #18

XP Required to Rank Up: 4700

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 56950

Rank #19

XP Required to Rank Up: 4850

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 61650

Rank #20

XP Required to Rank Up: 5000

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 66500

Rank #21

XP Required to Rank Up: 5150

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 71500

Rank #22

XP Required to Rank Up: 5300

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 76650

Rank #23

XP Required to Rank Up: 5450

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 81900

Rank #24

XP Required to Rank Up: 5600

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 87400

Rank #25

XP Required to Rank Up: 5750

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 93000

Rank #26

XP Required to Rank Up: 5900

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 98750

Rank #27

XP Required to Rank Up: 6050

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 104650

Rank #28

XP Required to Rank Up: 6200

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 110700

Rank #29

XP Required to Rank Up: 6350

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 116900

Rank #30

XP Required to Rank Up: 6500

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 123250

Rank #31

XP Required to Rank Up: 6650

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 129750

Rank #32

XP Required to Rank Up: 6800

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 136400

Rank #33

XP Required to Rank Up: 6950

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 143200

Rank #34

XP Required to Rank Up: 7100

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 150150

Rank #35

XP Required to Rank Up: 7250

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 157250

Rank #36

XP Required to Rank Up: 7400

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 164500

Rank #37

XP Required to Rank Up: 7550

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 171900

Rank #38

XP Required to Rank Up: 7700

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 179450

Rank #39

XP Required to Rank Up: 7850

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 187150

Rank #40

XP Required to Rank Up: 8000

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 195000

Rank #41

XP Required to Rank Up: 8150

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 203000

Rank #42

XP Required to Rank Up: 8300

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 211150

Rank #43

XP Required to Rank Up: 8600

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 227900

Rank #44

XP Required to Rank Up: 8600

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 227900

Rank #45

XP Required to Rank Up: 8750

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 236500

Rank #46

XP Required to Rank Up: 8900

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 245250

Rank #47

XP Required to Rank Up: 9050

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 254250

Rank #48

XP Required to Rank Up: 9200

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 263200

Rank #49

XP Required to Rank Up: 9350

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 272400

Rank #50

XP Required to Rank Up: N/A

Total XP Required for Current Rank: 281750

How to Upgrade

Super powers are upgraded by data clusters that are scattered throughout the world. The more data clusters you collect, the more super powers you will receive.

The cache is kind of currency in your simulation with which you can buy weapons, ammo, other upgrades, and all sorts of customization. Cache can be collected by literally doing anything in Saints Row 4 or by completing missions, challenges, quests, hacking stores, etc. The areas under your influence also get your cache on hourly basis.

Abilities Upgrade

Ability upgrades includes upgrades which increase your stamina and removes your notoriety quickly. These are some ability upgrades available:

Stamina Increase

Cache Required: 2500

Rank: 2

Function: Increases your stamina

Stamina Increase 2

Cache Required: 10

Rank: 12000

Function: Increases your stamina even more than Stamina Increase upgrade

Stamina Increase 3

Cache Required: 22500

Rank: 18

Function: Stamina Increases more than Stamina Increase 2 upgrade

Stamina Increase 4

Cache Required: 43000

Rank: 50

Function: Maximum Stamina

Fast Decay Notoriety

Cache Required: 13000

Rank: 12

Function: Notoriety decays faster

Fast Decay Notoriety 2

Cache Required: 27000

Rank: 17

Function: Notoriety decays faster than the Fast Decay upgrade

Fast Decay Notoriety 3

Cache Required: 38000

Rank: 40

Function: Notoriety decays faster than Notoriety Decay 2 upgrade

Health Upgrades

Health Upgrade

Rank: 2

Cache Required: 2000

Function: Increases health by 25%

Pickups Value

Rank: 2

Cache Required: 3000

Function: Increase health pick ups value

Pedestrian Carnage

Rank: 2

Cache Required: 5000

Function: Pedestrian drop health after dying

Vacuum

Rank: 8

Cache Required: 11000

Function: Increases the speed by health upgrades come toward you

Health Upgrade 2

Rank: 14

Cache Required: 165000

Function: Increase health by 50%

Pickups Value 2

Rank: 16

Cache Required: 19500

Function: Increases the value of all health pickups

Vacuum 2

Rank: 18

Cache Required: 21000

Function: Increases the speed with which health pickups come toward you

Health Upgrade 3

Rank: 24

Cache Required: 27500

Function: Health increases by 75%

Pickups Value 3

Rank: 30

Cache Required: 33500

Function: Maximize the value of all health pickups

Vacuum 3

Rank: 32

Cache Required: 34000

Function: Maximize the speed with which health pickups come towards you

Health Upgrade 4

Rank: 36

Cache Required: 36000

Function: Health increases by 100%

Damage Upgrade

Small Arms

Rank: 2

Cache Required: 4500

Function: Take 5% less damage from bullets and lasers

Explosives

Rank: 12

Cache Required: 15000

Function: Take 5% less damage from explosives

Fire

Rank: 12

Cache Required: 15500

Function: Take 10% less damage from fire

Small Arms 2

Rank: 18

Cache Required: 20500

Function: Take 10% less damage from bullets and lasers

Fire 2

Rank: 26

Cache Required: 30000

Function: Take 30% less damage from fire

Explosive 2

Rank: 30

Cache Required: 32500

Function: Take 10% less damage from explosives

Small Arms 3

Rank: 34

Cache Required: 35000

Function: Take 20% less damage form bullets and lasers

Explosive 3

Rank: 48

Cache Required: 41500

Function: Take 20% less damage from explosives

Fire 3

Rank: 48

Cache Required: 42000

Function: Take 50% less damage from fire

No Ragdoll

Rank: Earn all silver medals in Insurance Fraud challenges

Cache Required: 0

Function: Never get ragrolled by explosions

Fire 4

Rank: Earn all Blzin’ silver medals

Cache Required: 0

Function: Take no damage from fire

Combat Upgrades

Pistol

Rank: 2

Cache: 3500

Function: Carry 25% more pistol ammo

SMG

Rank: 4

Cache: 6000

Function: Carry 25% more SMG ammo

Super Strength

Rank: 4

Cache: 6000

Function: Increases the power of punches

Dual Wield Pistols

Rank: 4

Cache: 5500

Function: Dual wield pistols

Shotgun

Rank: 6

Cache: 7500

Function: Carry 25% more shotgun ammo

Rifle

Rank: 8

Cache: 9500

Function: Carry 25% more rifle ammo

Explosives

Rank: 10

Cache: 11500

Function: Carry 25% more explosives

Pistol 2

Rank: 12

Cache: 14000

Function: Carry 50% more pistols

Special

Rank: 12

Cache: 14500

Function: Carry 25% special ammo

SMG 2

Rank: 14

Cache: 16000

Function: Carry 50% more SMG

Super Strength 2

Rank: 14

Cache: 18000

Function: Increases the power of your punches even more

Shotgun 2

Rank: 16

Cache: 17500

Function: Carry 50% more shotgun ammo

Dual Wield SMGs

Rank: 16

Cache: 18500

Function: Dual wield SMGs

Rifle 2

Rank: 18

Cache: 20000

Function: Carry 50% more rifle ammo

Explosives 2

Rank: 20

Cache: 22000

Function: Carry 50% more explosives ammo

Pistol 3

Rank: 22

Cache: 24500

Function: Carry 75% more pistol ammo

Special 2

Rank: 22

Cache: 25000

Function: Carry 50% more special ammo

SMG 3

Rank: 24

Cache: 26500

Function: Carry 75% more SMG ammo

Super Strength 3

Rank: 24

Cache: 28000

Function: Even more powerful punches with this upgrade

Shotgun 3

Rank: 26

Cache: 29000

Function: Carry 75% more shotgun ammo

Rifle 3

Rank: 28

Cache: 30500

Function: Carry 75% more rifle ammo

Explosive 3

Rank: 30

Cache: 31500

Function: Carry 75% more explosives ammo

Special 3

Rank: 32

Cache: 33000

Function: Carry 75% more special ammo

Pistol 4

Rank: 50

Cache: 42000

Function: Carry unlimited pistol ammo

SMG 4

Rank: 50

Cache: 42000

Function: Carry unlimited SMG ammo

Shotgun 4

Rank: 50

Cache: 42000

Function: Carry unlimited shotgun ammo

Rifle 4

Rank: 50

Cache: 42000

Function: Carry unlimited rifle ammo

Explosives 4

Rank: 50

Cache: 42000

Function: Carry unlimited explosives ammo

Special 4

Rank: 50

Cache: 42000

Function: Carry unlimited special ammo

Vehicle Upgrades

Although you will be able to install nitrous and rim jobs separately on your car. These abilities will allow you to have nitrous in freshly jacked cars.

Nitrous

Rank: 2

Cache Required: 2000

Function: Every car will have built-in nitro

Nitrous Damage

Rank: 8

Cache Required: 10000

Function: Extreme damage to other cars when using nitrous

Gang Abilities Upgrades

Recruitment

Rank: 1

Cache Required: 28000

Function: Recruit three Saints followers

Vehicle Delivery

Rank: 1

Cache Required: 0

Function: Use your phone to get cars that have been scanned

Toughen Up

Rank: 6

Cache Required: 7000

Function: Your homies will flinch less when shot

Revive Timer

Rank: 8

Cache Required: 10000

Function: Your followers take time to bleed out

Gang SMGs

Rank: 8

Cache Required: 10500

Function: Gang member will use SMGs

Health Increase 1

Rank: 10

Cache Required: 12500

Function: Increase homies’ health

Saints Backup

Rank: 10

Cache Required: 13500

Function: Saints will come to help during engagements

Revive Speed

Rank: 14

Cache Required: 19000

Function: Revive faster

Toughen Up 2

Rank: 16

Cache Required: 17000

Function: Homies won’t flinch when shot

Revive Timer 2

Rank: 20

Cache Required: 24000

Function: Increases the time followers take to bleed out

Gang Shotgun

Rank: 22

Cache Required: 25500

Function: Gang members will use shotguns

Health Increase 2

Rank: 22

Cache Required: 26000

Function: Increases the health of your homies

Health Increase 3

Rank: 34

Cache Required: 35000

Function: Increase the health of your homies significantly

Gang Rifle

Rank: 44

Cache Required: 39500

Function: Gang members will carry rifles

Bonus Upgrades

Flashpoint Reward

Rank: 2

Cache Required: 3000

Function: Increases cache and XP by clearing flashpoints

Cache Boost

Rank: 2

Cache Required: 4000

Function: Increases cache received by 5%

Scavenger

Rank: 4

Cache Required: 6500

Function: Double cache from dropped simulations

Cache for XP

Rank: 4

Cache Required: 7000

Function: Covert cache to 4000 XP

Hacking Reward

Rank: 6

Cache Required: 8000

Function: Increases cache and XP from hacking stores

Bonus XP

Rank: 6

Cache Required: 8500

Function: 5% bonus on earned XP

Cache Transfer Rate

Rank: 6

Cache Required: 9000

Function: Hourly cache rate becomes 500

Pickpocket

Rank: 10

Cache Required: 12000

Function: Steal cache from people

Cache Boost 2

Rank: 16

Cache Required: 18000

Function: Increases cache received by 10%

Bonus XP 2

Rank: 18

Cache Required: 21500

Function: Increases XP earned by 10%

Cache for XP 2

Rank: 20

Cache Required: 23000

Function: Covert cache to 8000 XP

Cache Transfer Rate 2

Rank: 22

Cache Required: 23500

Function: Hourly cache rate of 1000

Cache Boost 3

Rank: 32

Cache Required: 32000

Function: Increases the cache received by 15%

Bonus XP 3

Rank: 34

Cache Required: 34000

Function: Increases XP received by 15%

Cache Transfer Rate 3

Rank: 36

Cache Required: 33500

Function: Hourly cache rate becomes 1500

Cache for XP 3

Rank: 42

Cache Required: 39000

Function: Covert cache to 12000 XP

Bonus XP

Rank: Complete six challenges

Cache Required: 0

Function: 10% bonus on all XP earned

Extra Hacking Time