Saints Row 4 Towers Locations Guide – How To Disable



In Saints Row 4, the player once again steps into the shoes of the leader of the Third Street Saints, who has now become the leader of the United States of America.

With his fellow gang members joining him in office as his cabinet, the Saints must now try to defeat their greatest adversary yet; Aliens.

One of the things you may have to do, is to capture and control all of the towers in Steelport. This can be difficult, as you usually need to upgrade your character quite a bit before you have the superpowers and abilities you need to accomplish this.

In order to disable the tower, the player must jump from platform to platform and slowly make their way up the large structure until they get right to the top.

Normally you need the Super Jump superpower in order to do this.

Fortunately for you, there is a much easier way to do this right in the beginning of the game, before the first mission even ends. However, keep in mind that this method is a bit of an exploit, so if you wish to do the game legitimately, scroll down to only see the map with the tower locations.

Click the image to open the map in a new window!

How to Disable Towers Easily

Alright, now for the ‘exploit’ though it really isn’t that big of a deal.

As soon as you start the game in Salander, head west to the town pier in order to locate a helicopter hidden behind some crates. Commandeer the aircraft, and use the map we have given above to travel to all the Towers in Steelport.

Land the heli on the highest point on the tower, step out and activate it for yourself right now. After that’s done, get back in the helicopter and fly over to the next Tower.

This way you can easily and quickly take control of all the towers before the first mission ever ends.

You can also use this method to obtain other Saints Row 4 collectibles that are in hard to reach places that you normally cannot access without the super jump power.