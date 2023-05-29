Saints Row 4 Special Weapons Unlock Guide – How To Upgrade and Customize



There is arsenal of some crazy weapons at your disposal in Saints Row 4 but nothing beats special weapons like Dub-step gun. These special weapons can either be purchased from a specific store in Saints Row 4 or need to be unlocked by completing certain quests, activities or challenges in the game.

The task isn’t easy to unlock all special weapons but if you are determined, this guide will send you in the right direction. For a more help on Saints Row 4, read our Weapons, Vehicles and Stores Hacking Solutions Guide.

Saints Row 4 Special Weapons

Snipers

Sniper can be bought from Friendly Fire store for 35,000 cache. The upgrades and upgrade cost for this weapon are:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Rate of Fire

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Clip Size

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Scope Power

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Unique Upgrade

Money Shot – 35,000 cache (Earn cache with each kill with this weapon).

Despite of being the weapon with the most range, the unique upgrade on this weapon allows you to earn additional cache with each kill you get using this weapon.

Snipers are capable of killing common targets with a single-shot anywhere. As for the vehicles, these can destroy any vehicles with 2-3 shots. Definitely a must have on your radial cycle.

Customization Options

Mcmanus 2020

Outback

Crimson

Gi Sniper

Jungle

Holoskull

Lever-Action

Gold Rush

Black Bart

Block Gun

Saintsblock

Camoblock

Abduction Gun

In order to get this weapon, simply complete your first challenge. Shoot it and you will see a cloud being formed by it which will suck almost anything even those enemies which are immune to most of your weapons such as Marauders and Murderbots.

This weapon come without any unique upgrade and must be recharged to between uses. However, the recharge time can be greatly reduced by upgrades listed below:

Charge Time

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Recharge Rate

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Customization Options

Saints Purple

Gold-Plated

Dub-step Gun

This gun can be unlocked by completing Keith’s quest; Campaign Trail of Destruction.

The place where you fire it will make aliens and humans pop and lock, cars bounce, and street lights flicker. The sound waves emitting from it will actually damage the targets and their health will deplete over time. And it will also require some time to charge in between uses.

Unique upgrade will allow it to fire explosives. Note: Each customization pack for the gun will have its own music theme.

Damage

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Charge Capacity

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12500

Upgrade #5: 14000

Recharge Rate

Upgrade #1: 10000

Upgrade #2: 12250

Upgrade #3: 15000

Upgrade #4: 17500

Upgrade #5: 20000

Unique Upgrades

Explosive Wubs – 50,000 (Wubs will now have explosives too).

Customization Options

Industrial

Porn Star

Lasergun Arm

This is unlocked by completing Shaundi’s quest; Payback. It is basically a laser gun Vulcan turret and the unique upgrade will give you the ability to fire for as long as you want without worrying about overheating.

Damage

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12500

Upgrade #5: 14000

Charge Capacity

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12500

Upgrade #5: 14000

Recharge Rate

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12500

Upgrade #5: 14000

Unique Upgrade

Cool Customer – 50,000 (No overheating)

Minethrower Arm

It is also unlocked by completing Shaundi’s quest; Secret Admirer. It is actually a Murderbot weapon which can lay traps for vehicles when you are defending an area such as Virus Insertion. The unique upgrade on this weapon will make even more powerful than it already is.

Charge Capacity

Upgrade #1: 10000

Upgrade #2: 12500

Upgrade #3: 15000

Upgrade #4: 17500

Upgrade #5: 20000

Rate of Fire

Upgrade #1: 10000

Upgrade #2: 12500

Upgrade #3: 15000

Upgrade #4: 17500

Upgrade #5: 20000

Recharge Rate

Upgrade #1: 10000

Upgrade #2: 12500

Upgrade #3: 15000

Upgrade #4: 17500

Upgrade #5: 20000

Unique Upgrade

Big Booms – 50,000 (Mines will have 3x more power)

Downloadable Content

Rectifier

This weapon is exclusive for only those who have the season pass for the game. Approach a target with this weapon in your hand and the character will spin them around for a rear assault. The ultimate upgrade on this weapon will add a rocket motor and explosive charge.

Ultimate Upgrade

Recto-Rockets – $50,000 (Adds Explosive charge and Recto-Rocket).

Customization Options

Saints Purple

Gold-Plated

Don’t forget to share if you need any help or if you want to add something to the guide!