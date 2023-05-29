Saints Row 4 Special Weapons Unlock Guide – How To Upgrade and Customize

By Haider Khan


There is arsenal of some crazy weapons at your disposal in Saints Row 4 but nothing beats special weapons like Dub-step gun. These special weapons can either be purchased from a specific store in Saints Row 4 or need to be unlocked by completing certain quests, activities or challenges in the game.

The task isn’t easy to unlock all special weapons but if you are determined, this guide will send you in the right direction. For a more help on Saints Row 4, read our Weapons, Vehicles and Stores Hacking Solutions Guide.

Saints Row 4 Special Weapons

Snipers
Sniper can be bought from Friendly Fire store for 35,000 cache. The upgrades and upgrade cost for this weapon are:

Damage

  • Upgrade #1: 7000
  • Upgrade #2: 8750
  • Upgrade #3: 10500
  • Upgrade #4: 12250
  • Upgrade #5: 14000

Rate of Fire

  • Upgrade #1: 7000
  • Upgrade #2: 8750
  • Upgrade #3: 10500
  • Upgrade #4: 12250
  • Upgrade #5: 14000

Clip Size

  • Upgrade #1: 7000
  • Upgrade #2: 8750
  • Upgrade #3: 10500
  • Upgrade #4: 12250
  • Upgrade #5: 14000

Scope Power

  • Upgrade #1: 7000
  • Upgrade #2: 8750
  • Upgrade #3: 10500
  • Upgrade #4: 12250
  • Upgrade #5: 14000

Unique Upgrade

  • Money Shot – 35,000 cache (Earn cache with each kill with this weapon).

Despite of being the weapon with the most range, the unique upgrade on this weapon allows you to earn additional cache with each kill you get using this weapon.

Snipers are capable of killing common targets with a single-shot anywhere. As for the vehicles, these can destroy any vehicles with 2-3 shots. Definitely a must have on your radial cycle.

Customization Options

Mcmanus 2020

  • Outback
  • Crimson

Gi Sniper

  • Jungle
  • Holoskull

Lever-Action

  • Gold Rush
  • Black Bart

Block Gun

  • Saintsblock
  • Camoblock

Abduction Gun
In order to get this weapon, simply complete your first challenge. Shoot it and you will see a cloud being formed by it which will suck almost anything even those enemies which are immune to most of your weapons such as Marauders and Murderbots.

This weapon come without any unique upgrade and must be recharged to between uses. However, the recharge time can be greatly reduced by upgrades listed below:

Charge Time

  • Upgrade #1: 5000
  • Upgrade #2: 6250
  • Upgrade #3: 7500
  • Upgrade #4: 8750
  • Upgrade #5: 10000

Recharge Rate

  • Upgrade #1: 5000
  • Upgrade #2: 6250
  • Upgrade #3: 7500
  • Upgrade #4: 8750
  • Upgrade #5: 10000

Customization Options

  • Saints Purple
  • Gold-Plated

Dub-step Gun
This gun can be unlocked by completing Keith’s quest; Campaign Trail of Destruction.

The place where you fire it will make aliens and humans pop and lock, cars bounce, and street lights flicker. The sound waves emitting from it will actually damage the targets and their health will deplete over time. And it will also require some time to charge in between uses.

Unique upgrade will allow it to fire explosives. Note: Each customization pack for the gun will have its own music theme.

Damage

  • Upgrade #1: 7000
  • Upgrade #2: 8750
  • Upgrade #3: 10500
  • Upgrade #4: 12250
  • Upgrade #5: 14000

Charge Capacity

  • Upgrade #1: 7000
  • Upgrade #2: 8750
  • Upgrade #3: 10500
  • Upgrade #4: 12500
  • Upgrade #5: 14000

Recharge Rate

  • Upgrade #1: 10000
  • Upgrade #2: 12250
  • Upgrade #3: 15000
  • Upgrade #4: 17500
  • Upgrade #5: 20000

Unique Upgrades

  • Explosive Wubs – 50,000 (Wubs will now have explosives too).

Customization Options

  • Industrial
  • Porn Star

Lasergun Arm
This is unlocked by completing Shaundi’s quest; Payback. It is basically a laser gun Vulcan turret and the unique upgrade will give you the ability to fire for as long as you want without worrying about overheating.

Damage

  • Upgrade #1: 7000
  • Upgrade #2: 8750
  • Upgrade #3: 10500
  • Upgrade #4: 12500
  • Upgrade #5: 14000

Charge Capacity

  • Upgrade #1: 7000
  • Upgrade #2: 8750
  • Upgrade #3: 10500
  • Upgrade #4: 12500
  • Upgrade #5: 14000

Recharge Rate

  • Upgrade #1: 7000
  • Upgrade #2: 8750
  • Upgrade #3: 10500
  • Upgrade #4: 12500
  • Upgrade #5: 14000

Unique Upgrade

  • Cool Customer – 50,000 (No overheating)

Minethrower Arm
It is also unlocked by completing Shaundi’s quest; Secret Admirer. It is actually a Murderbot weapon which can lay traps for vehicles when you are defending an area such as Virus Insertion. The unique upgrade on this weapon will make even more powerful than it already is.

Charge Capacity

  • Upgrade #1: 10000
  • Upgrade #2: 12500
  • Upgrade #3: 15000
  • Upgrade #4: 17500
  • Upgrade #5: 20000

Rate of Fire

  • Upgrade #1: 10000
  • Upgrade #2: 12500
  • Upgrade #3: 15000
  • Upgrade #4: 17500
  • Upgrade #5: 20000

Recharge Rate

  • Upgrade #1: 10000
  • Upgrade #2: 12500
  • Upgrade #3: 15000
  • Upgrade #4: 17500
  • Upgrade #5: 20000

Unique Upgrade

  • Big Booms – 50,000 (Mines will have 3x more power)

Downloadable Content

Rectifier
This weapon is exclusive for only those who have the season pass for the game. Approach a target with this weapon in your hand and the character will spin them around for a rear assault. The ultimate upgrade on this weapon will add a rocket motor and explosive charge.

Ultimate Upgrade

  • Recto-Rockets – $50,000 (Adds Explosive charge and Recto-Rocket).

Customization Options

  • Saints Purple
  • Gold-Plated

Don’t forget to share if you need any help or if you want to add something to the guide!

