Sackboy: A Big Adventure Might Be Coming To Steam

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a spin-off of the LittleBigPlanet franchise, could be the next major PlayStation exclusive to release for PC in the near future.

Multiple references to Sackboy: A Big Adventure were discovered by data miners on Steam Database (via Reddit) earlier today. One of the database branches mentioned “sumoqa” which presumably stands for developer Sumo Digital, while the other branch mentioned ” Marmalade Content” which is referencing the original codename Project Marmalade.

It is also interesting that the Steam Database listing was removed shortly after it went viral on social media platforms, which says a lot about Sackboy: A Big Adventure potentially gracing PC through the Steam Store.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was already rumored to be coming to PC after being mentioned in a leaked Nvidia GeForce Now database from last month. God of War, for example, was mentioned as well before being officially announced for Steam in the coming months. Hence, there stands a good chance of other games from the leak making their way to PC as well in the near future.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in November 2020 to an overall positive reception. The spin-off features 3D platforming compared to 2.5D of its predecessors, and was one of the first-party PlayStation titles to accompany the PS5 launch.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has committed itself to bring its PlayStation-exclusive games to PC. Horizon Zero Dawn was the first to arrive, followed by Days Gone. God of War, as already mentioned, will be releasing on January 14, 2022; and then there is also the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection which has only been given an early 2022 release window at the time of writing.