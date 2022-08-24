Rollerdrome puts players against one another, and you’ll undoubtedly want to rise above the ranks on the leaderboard while playing. That, however, is only possible if the best settings are applied This guide will show you the best Rollerdrome PC settings so you can tailor the experience to your liking and enjoy killing with style.

Rollerdrome Best Settings For PC

In this section, we’ll go over the best PC settings for Rollerdrome. However, keep in mind that you may need to adjust them differently in PlayStation.

Gameplay

The camera and visual settings can be changed/controlled in the gameplay settings. In general, reducing screen shake and screen flash can help you provide smoother gameplay. Here are the best gameplay settings for Rollerdrome.

Invert Look Y-Axis: No

Invert Look X-Axis: No

Mouse Wheel Weapon Cycle: Yes

Camera Auto-Centering: No

Camera Sensitivity: 70%

Vibration Function: Yes

Screen Shake: Yes

Screen Flash: Yes

Video

You can edit the generic graphics adjustments in the video settings to improve the video and graphics overall. The video settings include V-Sync for PC as well as Field of View adjustments. The following are the best Video settings in Rollerdrome.

Graphics Quality: High

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

V-Sync: No

Field of View: 75

Brightness: 90%

Audio

You can experiment with the audio in the Audio settings; there are sliders for audio adjustments. There are also options for User Interface Volume and High Contrast Audio in these settings. Here are the best audio settings.

Master Volume: 70%

Music Volume: 55%

Sound Effects Volume: 80%

User Interface Volume: 80%

High Contrast Audio: No

Accessibility

Rollerdrome also has an accessibility menu with a variety of options, the majority of which help to adjust the subtitles. You can change the size and contrast of the subtitles here. You can also choose to turn them off. Here are the best accessibility settings.

Vibration Function: Yes

Screen Shake: Yes

Subtitles: Yes

High Contrast Subtitles: No

Subtitle Text Size: 50%

High Contrast Audio: No

Assists

Assists will help players around in the game. You can change the game speed, damage scale, invincibility, and a lot more here. It should be noted, however, that having assists will prevent any progress from being added to leaderboards. The following are the best settings for assists

Invincibility: No

Damage Scale: 100%

Infinite Ammo: No

Infinite Reflex Time: No

Game Speed: 100%

No Challenges Required: No

Easy Slug Shots: No

Controls

You can change the settings for Movement, Combat, and Tricks in the controls menu. The best part is that you can remap the controls for the controller, keyboard, and mouse. Since the game recommends using a controller, remapping the controller can be extremely beneficial. Here are the best Controls Settings.

Movement

Accelerate: W / LS / L

Decelerate: S / RS / R

Turn Left: A / LS / L

Turn Right: D / RS / R

Jump: Space / A / Cross

Dodge: Left Shift /B / Circle

Air Out: W / LS / L

Acid Drop: Left Ctrl / LB / R1

Recenter Camera: Scroll Button of Mouse / RS / R3

Combat

Shotgun: 1/Up D-Pad

Dual Pistols: 2/Right D-Pad

Grenade Launcher: 3/Left D-Pad

Z-11: 4/Down D-Pad

Reflex Time: Right Click / LT / L2

Shoot: Left Click / RT / R2

Tricks