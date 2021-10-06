Rockstar Games Finally Buries Agent For Good

Following two whole console generations, developer-and-publisher Rockstar Games has finally buried Agent six feet into the ground for good.

The stealth-focused action game was first teased in 2007 before being officially announced as an exclusive for PlayStation 3 in 2009. Agent never received a formal reveal after that and kept on being delayed over the years.

Rockstar Games did renew the trademark in 2013 and in 2017 again, suggesting that some sort of internal development was still going on. However, the trademark was abandoned in 2018 and as of earlier today, Agent has been completely removed from the official Rockstar Games website.

While there has never been a formal confirmation as to what went wrong, Rockstar Games is believed to have been facing some sort of design challenges before shifting over to Grand Theft Auto 5. The sheer success of the new Grand Theft Auto game warranted continued support and may perhaps be why Agent was internally scrapped back then.

Agent was to take place during the Cold War and was to revolve its gameplay around “counter-intelligence, espionage and political assassinations.” There should be no tears shed though since Rockstar Games has delivered ten folds in recent years with games like L.A. Noire, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, as well as Grand Theft Auto Online.

There might be no Agent on the horizon but Rockstar Games has something even better up its sleeve. There is obviously anticipation for the next-generation Grand Theft Auto 6 and then there is the reported Grand Theft Auto remastered collection which will look to revive GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas for modern-day hardware.