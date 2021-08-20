Rocket League Will Be Moving To Unreal Engine 5

Rocket League, which currently runs on Unreal Engine 3, will be making a massive leap on to the new Unreal Engine 5 somewhere down the road.

According to a now removed job listing from earlier today, developer-and-publisher Psyonix has several ongoing initiatives to support Rocket League in the future which include a switch to Unreal Engine 5.

Psyonix has also officially confirmed the news since then. Taking to Reddit shortly afterwards, the developer stated that “upgrading the technology that powers Rocket League, including a move to UE5, is something we are actively working on.” Psyonix though pointed out that switching to the new game engine is a long-term project and as such, there are no details to share at the time of writing. The public will be updated when the time is right.

Speculations are already running high. Rocket League has been around for more than six years now and has landed on every single major platform out there including the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Considering that Psyonix will be taking a few more years before switching to Unreal Engine 5, it is entirely possible that the developer will be making the switch with a sequel instead of updating the original.

Rocket League is not the only game shifting to Unreal Engine 5. Fortnite was recently claimed to be doing the same somewhere in 2022. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was confirmed last week to be running on Unreal Engine 5. State of Decay 3, as another example, will be using the same engine as well.

Rocket League is currently running its fourth season which will conclude on November 17, 2021. Unlike the first couple of seasons which lasted around four months, the third and fourth season took six and nine months respectively. It remains to be seen if the fifth season will follow likewise.