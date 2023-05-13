Risk of Rain 2 Commando Builds and Loadouts

We’ve prepared this Risk of Rain 2 Commando Guide to help make that a bit easier for you by listing and explaining all of his abilities as well as the items that he uses.

Risk of Rain 2 Commando Builds, Loadouts, Tips

Commando is the character you start off with in Risk of Rain 2. His skill set is simple, effective, and it works well in teaching you how the game works.

Despite this simplicity, there’s a lot the player can do learn to do when playing as Commando in RoR 2.

Commando Abilities

Below are all the various abilities at your disposal when running through RoR 2 as the Commando character.

Primary: Double Tap

Double-Tap allows you to shoot twice to do double the damage to your target. This works great with on-hit effects but the damage it does varies based on a few factors.

The further it travels, the less it’ll hurt the target so try to do it up close and don’t hold on to it for too long as that gives it more spread.

These factors can affect your accuracy so try to be up close to the target and fire in short bursts. Let go once you see the crosshair starting to flare.

Secondary: Phase Round/Phase Blast

You fire a piercing bullet that hits all enemies in a line and does 230% damage. This is the best way to clear waves of enemies by dealing out a good amount of damage since it cancels out Suppressive Fire.

It has a very short cooldown time of 3 seconds so you can use it very frequently.

Phase Blast is unlocked by killing an Overloading Worm. This ability is like an upgrade to Phase Round and does over 5x the damage than Phase Round.

Utility: Tactical Dive/Tactical Slide

You roll a short distance in this evading tactic. You can do this very frequently due to its short cooldown time of 4 seconds.

Tactical Slide is a better version of dive, as you can also shoot during a Tactical Slide.

That, coupled with you being invulnerable to damage while rolling, makes it possible for you to win battles without taking any damage. This can be used with Suppressive Fire to do damage to enemies while evading.

Special: Suppressive Fire

As the name suggests, this is when you fire rapidly to suppress enemy attacks. This attack does 6×100% damage to enemies while stunning them, making it the highest damage skill that you possess.

It’s great for killing imps and large enemies but you can also use it to stop golems from firing their lasers.

However, it does less damage the further it travels and the attack speed reduces the time before you have to reload.

With a 9 second cooldown, it works best against large enemies rather than crowds.

Using Double-Tap right after Suppressive Fire will keep the Suppressive Fire spread as it resets the spread for Double-Tap. If you want to avoid this, use Phase Round right after Suppressive Fire and then use Double Tap.

Special: Frag Grenade

This is a special ability that will allow you to throw grenades at enemies, these grenades will give a 175% damage to the overall area and all enemies in it. It will do 4x damage in the center of the area where it explodes.

You can have maximum 2 grenades with you at a time. It has a proc coefficient of 1 and cooldown time of 5s. You will unlock the Frag Grenade by completing the challenge “Commando: Incorruptive

Recommended Items for Builds

Commando is very well rounded so he can make great use of every item for different skills. We have listed the items below required for different playstyles

Survivability Build

Monster Tooth

Killing an enemy spawns a healing orb that heals for 4 (+4 per stack) health.

Foreign Fruit

Instantly heal for 50% of your maximum health.

Personal Shield Generator

Gain a 25 (+25 per stack) health shield. Recharges outside of danger.

Medkit

Heal for 10 (+10 per stack) health 1.1 seconds after getting hurt.

Leeching Seed

Dealing damage heals you for 1 (+1 per stack) health.

Harvester’s Scythe

Gain 5% critical chance. Critical strikes heal for 8 (+4 per stack) health.

Tougher Times

15% (+15% per stack) chance to block incoming damage. Unaffected by luck.

Infusion

Killing an enemy increases your health permanently by 1, up to a maximum of 100 (+100 per stack) health.

Dio’s Best Friend

Upon death, this item will be consumed and you will be returned to life with 3 seconds of invulnerability.

Rejuvenation Rack

Heal +100% (+100% per stack) more.

Gnarled Woodsprite

Gain a Woodsprite follower that heals for 1.5% of your maximum health/second. Can be sent to an ally to heal them for 10% of their maximum health.

Mobility Build

Goat’s Hoof

Increases movement speed by 14% (+14% per stack).

Energy Drink

Sprint speed is improved by 30% (+20% per stack).

Hopoo Feather

Gain +1 (+1 per stack) maximum jump count.

Old War Stealth Kit

Chance on taking damage to gain 40% movement speed and invisibility for 3s (+1.5s per stack). The chance increases the more damage you take.

Wax Quail

Jumping while sprinting boosts you forward by 10m (+10m per stack).

Primary Attack Damage Build

Len’s Maker Glasses

Your attacks have a 10% (+10% per stack) chance to ‘Critically Strike’, dealing double damage.

Tri-Tip Dagge

15% (+15% per stack) chance to bleed an enemy for 240% base damage.

Sticky Bomb

5% (+2.5% per stack) chance on hit to attach a bomb to an enemy, detonating for 250% damage (+125% per stack).

ATG Missile MK. 1

10% chance to fire a missile that deals 300% (+300% per stack) damage.

Runald’s Band

8% chance on hit to strike an enemy with a runic ice blast, slowing them by 80% and dealing 250% damage (+125% per stack).

Sentient Meat Hook

20% (+20% per stack) chance on hit to fire homing hooks at up to 10 (+5 per stack) enemies for 100% damage.

Rapid Attack Build

Soldier’s Syringe

Increases attack speed by 15% (+15% per stack)

Warbanner

On level up drop a banner that strengthens all allies within 16m (+8m per stack). Raise attack and movement speed by 30%.

Predatory Instincts

Critical Strikes increases attack speed by 10%. Maximum cap of 30% (+30% per stack) attack speed. Also increases Critical Strike Chance by 5%.

Berserker’s Pauldron

Killing 3 enemies within 1 second sends you into a frenzy for 6s (+4s per stack). Increases movement speed by 50% and attack speed by 100%.

Low Cooldowns Build

Bandolier

18% (+10% per stack) chance on kill to drop an ammo pack that resets all cooldowns.

Alien Head

Reduce skill cooldowns by 25% (+25% per stack).

Brainstalks

Upon killing an elite monster, enter a frenzy for 3s (+2s per stack) where skills have no cooldowns.

Hardlight Afterburner

Add +2 (+2 per stack) charges of your Utility Skill. Reduces Utility skill cooldown by 33%.