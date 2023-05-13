In our Risk of Rain 2 Challenges Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about completing all the challenges to unlock various Unlockable Equipment in the game.
Risk of Rain 2 Challenges
Challenges in Risk of Rain 2 are supposed to be completed in order to unlock certain unlockable items that’ll improve your stats in the game and unlock new survivors.
They also unlock items that will increase the quality of loot you find from chests and caches.
Some of these challenges can be completed in 2 or 3 playthroughs but mostly, they’re supposed to be completed in a single playthrough.
There are tons of challenges in RoR2 that you have to complete, and just to make sure that you don’t miss any, as all of them will be providing you with unlockable items, equipment, survivors, and achievements.
All Challenges can be pursued at any point during the game in RoR 2. You can choose challenges from the Logbook.
You can also hover over locked items and characters to see what challenges you need to complete to unlock them.
|Challenge
|How to Complete
|Reward
|Keyed Up
|Defeat the teleporter boss in under 15 seconds.
|Rusted Key: Increases rarity of the items found inside the cache.
|Is this Bugged
|Fail the shrine of chance 3 times in a row.
|Paul’s Goat Hoof: Increases movement speed by 14%.
|Maybe One More
|Duplicate the same item 7 times in a row with a 3D Printer.
|Bundle of Fireworks: Opening a chest launches 8 fireworks dealing 300% base damage.
|The Basics
|Discover 10 unique white items.
|Crowbar: Deal 150% damage to enemies above 90% health.
|Learning Process
|Die 5 times.
|Tougher Time: 15% chance to block incoming damage.
|Advancement
|Complete a teleporter event.
|Armor-Piercing Rounds: Deal an additional 20% damage to bosses.
|Flawless
|Fully charge a teleporter without being hit.
|Backup Magazine: Add +1 charge of your secondary skill.
|Elite Slayer
|Defeat an Elite-type monster.
|Med Kit: Heal for +10 health 1.1 seconds after getting hurt.
|Rapidfire
|Reach +200% attack speed.
|Predatory Instincts: Critical strikes increase attack speed by 10%. A maximum cap of 30% attack speed.
|Experimenting
|Pick up 5 different types of Equipment.
|Fuel Cell: Hold an additional equipment charge by +1. Reduce equipment cooldown by 15%.
|Death Do Us Part
|Discover the hidden chamber in the Abandoned Aqueduct.
|Runald’s Band: 8% chance on hit to strike an enemy with a runic ice blast, slowing them by 80% and dealing 250% damage. Kjaro’s Band: 8% chance on hit to strike an enemy with a runic flame tornado, dealing 500% damage.
|Slaughter
|Defeat 3000 enemies.
|Infusion: Killing an enemy increases your health permanently by 1, up to a maximum of 100 health.
|Prismatically Aligned
|Complete a Prismatic Trial.
|Harvester’s Scythe: Gain 5% critical chance. Critical strikes heal for +8 health.
|Going Fast Recommended
|Reach +300% move speed (includes sprinting)
|Wax Quail: Jumping while sprinting boosts you forward by 10m.
|Glorious Battle
|Charge the teleporter with less than 10% health.
|Berzerker’s Pauldron: Killing 3 enemies within 1 second sends you into a frenzy for 6s. Increases movement speed by 50% and attack speed by 100%.
|Deja Vu?
|Loop back to the first stage.
|Sentient Meat Hook: +20% chance on hit to fire homing hooks at up to 10 enemies for 100% damage.
|The Lone Survivor
|Stay alive for 30 consecutive minutes.
|Dio’s Best Friend: Resurrection from death with 3 seconds of vulnerability.
|Macho
|Deal 5000 Damage in one shot.
|Unstable Tesla Coil: Fire out lightning that hits +3 enemies for 200% base damage every 0.5 seconds. The Tesla Coil switches off every 10 seconds.
|Deicide
|Defeat an Elite boss on Monsoon difficulty
|Brainstalks: Skills have no cooldowns for 3s upon killing an elite monster.
|Newtist
|Discover and activate 8 unique Newt Alters.
|Soulbound Catalyst: Kills reduce skill cooldown by 4 seconds.
|Her Concepts
|Find the alter to N’kuhana.
|N’kuhana’s Opinion: Store 100% of healing as Soul Energy. After your Soul Energy reaches 10% of your maximum health, fire a skull that deals 250% of your Soul Energy as damage.
|Naturopath
|Without healing, reach and complete the 3rd teleporter event.
|Rejuvenation Rack: Heal +100%.
|The Long Road
|Complete 20 stages in a single run.
|57 Leaf Clover: All random effects are rolled +1 times for a favorable outcome.
|The Demons And The Crabs
|Kill 20 Hermit Crabs by chasing them off the edge of the map.
|Gesture of the Drowned: Reduce Equipment cooldown by 50%. Forces your Equipment to activate whenever it is off cooldown.
|Multikill!
|Kill 15 enemies simultaneously.
|Hellfire Tincture: Ignite all characters within 8m. Deal 5% of your maximum health/second as burning to yourself. The burn is 0.5x stronger on allies, and 24x stronger on enemies.
|Moon Worshipper
|Carry 5 Lunar items in a single run.
|Glowing Meteorite: Meteors rain damaging all characters for 600% damage per blast. Last 20 seconds.
|One with the Woods
|Fully upgrade a Shrine of the Woods.
|Gnarled Woodsprite: Gain a Woodsprite follower that heals for 1.5% of your maximum health/second. Can be sent to an ally to heal them for 10% of their maximum health.
|Mechanic
|Repair 30 drones or turrets.
|The Backup: Call 4 Strike Drones to fight for you. Lasts 25 seconds.
|Bookworm
|Collect 10 Monster or Environment Logs.
|Radar Scanner: Reveals all interactables within 500 meters for 10 seconds.
|Redacted
|Open the Timed Security Chest on Rallypoint Delta.
|Preon Accumulator: Fires Preon tendrils, zapping enemies within 35m for up to 600% damage/second. On contact, detonate in an enormous 20m explosion for 4,000% damage.
|Ascendant
|Defeat the teleporter bosses after activating 2 Shrines of the Mountain.
|Royal Capacitor: Call down a lightning strike on a targeted monster, dealing 3000% damage and stunning nearby monsters.
|Funded
|Collect 30,480 total gold.
|The Crowdfunder: Fires a continuous barrage that deals 100% damage per bullet. Costs $1 per bullet. Cost increases over time.
|Pause
|Free the survivor suspended in time.
|Artificer
|Engineering Perfection
|Complete 30 Stages
|Engineer
|Warrior
|Reach and complete the 3rd teleporter event without dying.
|Huntress
|Verified
|Complete the first teleporter event 5 times.
|MUL-T
|True Respite
|Obliterate yourself at the Obelisk.
|Mercenary