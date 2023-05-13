In our Risk of Rain 2 Challenges Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about completing all the challenges to unlock various Unlockable Equipment in the game.

Risk of Rain 2 Challenges

Challenges in Risk of Rain 2 are supposed to be completed in order to unlock certain unlockable items that’ll improve your stats in the game and unlock new survivors.

They also unlock items that will increase the quality of loot you find from chests and caches.

Some of these challenges can be completed in 2 or 3 playthroughs but mostly, they’re supposed to be completed in a single playthrough.

There are tons of challenges in RoR2 that you have to complete, and just to make sure that you don’t miss any, as all of them will be providing you with unlockable items, equipment, survivors, and achievements.

All Challenges can be pursued at any point during the game in RoR 2. You can choose challenges from the Logbook.

You can also hover over locked items and characters to see what challenges you need to complete to unlock them.