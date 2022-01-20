How to Enable Riot’s 2FA System for League of Legends and Valorant

Riot Games have finally implemented two-factor authentication, allowing users to add an extra layer of protection to their accounts. This guide is created to aid gamers in learning how to Enable Riot’s 2FA in League of Legends, Valorant and other Riot Games titles.

How to Enable 2FA for Riot Games

Riot’s most popular games are Valorant and League of Legends. Over the years, the unique themes of these two games have drawn a large number of players.

They are Free-to-Play games and that also attracts a lot of players from all over the world, including numerous people hacking and taking over the accounts of others.

As a result, keeping these accounts safe and secure has become critical. This is something that every gamer should be concerned about because they buy skins and all kinds of paid DLC’s on the same accounts.

For Valorant and League of Legends, Riot Games have finally implemented a two-factor authentication method to keep hackers away.

To enable the 2FA system in Valorant and LoL, follow the instructions below.

Go to your Riot Games account and sign in.

Navigate to the tab for two-factor authentication.

The “Enable” option will be visible. Select this option.

An email will be sent to the address associated with your account. To enable two-factor authentication, open it and click “Enable two-factor authentication.”

Your 2FA is now activated, and your Riot account is more secure.

The added layer of protection, on the other hand, might be the difference between a hacker gaining access to your League of Legends, Valorant, or Legends of Runeterra account and losing thousands of dollars in skins and other stuff, or keeping your skins and other items secure.

Riot has not added any kind of support for Google Authenticator or any other third-party authenticator for that matter so, the only way to enable it is via the process mentioned above.

Now that you know how to enable Riot’s 2FA in League of Legends and Valorant, you should enable two-factor authentication as soon as possible if you want to secure your Riot account and have fun playing competitive matches against legit players.