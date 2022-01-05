In this Monster Hunter Rise Wyvern Riding guide, we’ll be showing you how you can get monsters into a mountable state and ride Wyverns as traveling or fighting companions in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Wyvern Riding

In Monster Hunter Rise, the monster mounting mechanics have been completely reworked, making it more challenging and complicated to tame and ride a monster than it was before.

How to Mount and Ride Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise

Before you can initiate a Wyvern Ride in MH Rise, you have to first get a monster into a mountable state. There are multiple ways to do this. The four main ways of getting a monster to a mountable state are:

Aerial Attacks

The most basic method of getting a monster into a mountable state in MH Rise is by performing aerial attacks. The damage you inflict from aerial attacks will be dealt with the monster as mounting damage, allowing you to get them into a mountable state through repeated aerial attacks.

This works especially well with the Insect Glaive as you’ll be able to easily perform aerial vaults.

Wirebug

If you use a Wirebug to deal a certain amount of damage to a monster, it’ll go into a mountable state. Your Wirebug damage is indicated by blue damage numbers.

To deal Wirebug damage, you can first initiate a Wirdash. All subsequent attacks will then deal Wirebug damage.

You can also deal Wirebug damage through Silkbind attacks. You can perform Silkbind attacks by holding ZL + X or A while your weapon is out. If you’re using a gun, hold R instead of ZL.

Puppet Spider

The puppet spider is a bug that you can find in the fields amongst the Endemic Life. When you find this bug, you can pick it up and add it to your inventory. The bug can then be used as an item.

When you’re ready to use your Puppet Spider, find it in your pouch and press Y to place it. As soon as you place it down, it’ll shoot a web straight ahead. If this web hits a monster, the monster will instantly go into a mountable state.

Monster Fight

Last but not least, you can get monsters into a mountable state by making them fight each other. One of the monsters will get trapped in Ironsilk, putting it into a mountable state.

How to Start Wyvern Riding in Monster Hunter Rise

Once you get a monster into the mountable state, you’ll be able to start a Wyvern Ride. Sheathe your weapon and get near the monster, then press A to mount it. You’ll immediately notice a Wyvern Riding Timer appearing on your screen.

This means that you have a limited amount of time before you get kicked off the monster. If you get hit while you’re mounted, this timer will go down quicker.

Another thing you’ll notice is the Wyvern Riding Gauge. If you damage other monsters or evade attacks while mounted, this gauge will start building up. Once this gauge is filled up, you’ll be able to perform a devastating attack.

Wyvern Riding Controls

We have listed Wyvern Riding controls for both the Switch and PC versions of Monster Hunter Rise below to make things convenient for you.

Action Switch Controls PC Controls Move Around Hold R and use the Left Stick. Hold Shift + the Directional Keys Light Attack X Left-Click Strong Attack R Right-Click Evade B Space Emergency Evade R + B (while attacking or being hit) Space (while attacking or being hit) Launch Monster Y C Mounted Punisher X + A Left-Click + Right-Click

While Wyvern Riding in MH Rise, you can also perform two finisher moves that deal a great amount of damage.

Launch Attack

Aim towards a wall or another monster and press Y or C on PC to launch your steed into the wall/monster.

Right as you hit the wall/monster, press B to get back on your ride so you can do this launch attack again. In this way, you’ll be able to continuously launch your monster into a target, dealing a massive amount of damage.

Mounted Punisher

If your Wyvern Riding Gauge is filled up, you’ll be able to perform a special technique called the Mounted Punisher. You’ll have a limited amount of time to perform this move.

Before you perform the move, make sure the target monster is knocked down. If you miss this attack, you’ll be automatically dismounted off your monster, so you have to make sure you’re going to land it.

Once you’re ready to do this move, press X and A at the same time or Left-Click and Right-Click at the same time on PC. This move will deal insane damage to the target.

Best Monsters to Ride in Monster Hunter Rise

These are the best monsters you can ride in Monster Hunter Rise based on their ferociousness and raw strength.

Rathalos

If you use the “Mounted Punisher” while riding a Rathalos, the enemy will be affected with both poison and fireblight damage. This can help you greatly slow down your enemies

Magnamalo

The next 2 monsters on this list are absolute beasts if raw strength is all you want. Magnamalo’s blast attacks deal tons of damage to enemies.

Diablos

Diablo’s Horn attack, especially the strong attack is deadly and can help you tip the balance of the fight in your favor.

Great Baggi

Great Baggi’s Monster Perish attack is very unique as it puts them to sleep, creating attack opportunities for you.

Barioth

This monster is great for slowing down enemy monsters as its attacks cause ice blight damage, greatly reducing movement speed.

Zinogre

Zinogre’s Mounted Perish attack causes thunder blight damage to monsters and can prove to be an excellent aid against monsters that are weak against electric attacks.

Wyvern Riding Tips

Complete the “Learning to Ride” Quest

Complete the “Learning to Ride” beginner quest to learn the basics of Wyvern Riding and get the hang of it from the start.

Make Sure You are Ready Before Mounting Up

Make sure you heal up and sharpen your weapons before you start riding any monster as you will have about 10 seconds of idle time from mounting the beast till it’s ready for a ride.

Dodge Cancel

You can use the dodge cancel move to speed up your Wyvern riding DPS and be more difficult to hit. You can perform a dodge cancel by going in for an attack and then dodging in the middle of the attack. This will charge your Mounted Punisher attack much faster.

Use Mounted Perish Wisely

Once you use the Mounted Perish attack, the monster will push you off and that is why you should use it when the charge gauge has almost depleted and you are about to get off the monster anyway.

This way you can maximize the Wyvern’s deadly attacks and deal some serious damage to your prey.

Status Effects

Different Wyverns can inflict status effects like electricity, poison, and flame damage which can be very useful against stronger opponents that are weak against certain elements.