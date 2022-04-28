Ricochet Anti-Cheat Bans Another 54,000 Call Of Duty Cheaters

The custom-made kernel-level Ricochet anti-cheat system was finally rolled out for Call of Duty: Vanguard a couple of days back, following which thousands of more cheaters were promptly identified and banned in the game.

According to an anti-cheat progress report from earlier in the week, Ricochet has banned over 54,000 accounts in its latest ban wave across both Vanguard and Warzone. The anti-cheat has now banned over 144,000 cheaters through several ban waves in Call of Duty since its debut with daily bans unaccounted for.

“We understand that for every advancement we make in anti-cheat, cheaters are working to circumvent those updates,” said the team behind Ricochet. “For this reason, we encourage players to continue to use in-game reporting tools. If you see a cheater in the wild, report it. This information is invaluable to make new updates in the fight against unfair play.”

Ricochet was released around Vanguard last November to initially take charge of cleaning up Warzone. The anti-cheat has been lately acting on a new mitigation policy to deter cheaters by ruining their gameplay.

This includes a damage shield that makes it impossible for cheaters to land their bullets on other players. There is also a nerf to the damage cheaters can do, but the latest in its mitigation policy is Ricochet cloaking players from cheaters.

“With cloaking, players that are detected to be cheating can find themselves unable to see opposing players in the game world,” reads an explanation. “Characters, bullets, even sound from legitimate players will be undetectable to cheaters.”

Earlier in the year, publisher Activision noted that Ricochet anti-cheat has greatly reduced cheating “to an all-time low” in Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision intends to keep a single ban list from now on, meaning that a player banned in Warzone will automatically be banned from Vanguard as well as future Call of Duty games.