PlayStation exclusive Returnal looks to be coming to Steam

Returnal could be the next PlayStation exclusive to release for PC as part of an ongoing initiative of publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment to expand its PlayStation ecosystem.

Earlier today, third-party tracker SteamDB listed a new product (via VGC) under the codename Oregon. The listing has been tagged with words such as “rogue-like, sci-fi, and bullet hell” in addition to references to the Tower of Sisyphus and Atropos; all of which are clear indications of Oregon being Returnal.

Atropos is an alien planet that serves as the main setting of the game. The Tower of Sisyphus is an endless mode in Returnal where players can continue climbing the titular tower to defeat waves of enemies and bosses.

Returnal is definitely on its way to grace Steam. You can expect developer Housemarque to make an official announcement in the coming days.

The critically acclaimed third-person roguelike shooter was released on PlayStation 5 in April 2021 and sold more than 560,000 in less than three months. Sony has not provided an updated sales number since then.

Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War have all made their way to Steam since 2020. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy) is confirmed to release in the second half of 2022. Returnal should be joining that 2022 release window by all accounts.

Returnal received enough praises and accolades to warrant a sequel. Housemarque has also acknowledged that it intends to use Returnal as a foundation to tell more stories from the same universe. However, the developer has no plans to work on a sequel just yet.

Returnal will be one of the launch titles of PlayStation Plus Premium in June 2022. Housemarque hopes that its inclusion will help in finding a new audience. The upcoming potential PC release should also help the developer achieve that goal.