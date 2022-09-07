Returnal PC Port Surfaces Again, It’s a GDC Presentation This Time

Housemarque’s stellar third-person, sci-fi adventure Returnal has been hinted again to release on PC. The developer apparently hinted at the Returnal PC port during Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2022. Previously, we know that the game has also appeared on SteamDB.

Housemarque gave a presentation titled “Can We Do It With Particles?: VFX Learnings From Flashback” at GDC 2022. According to Digital Foundry’s Alexander Battaglia, the debug readout information that is briefly displayed in the presentation confirms that the game is undoubtedly operating on a PC.

Furthermore, Housemarque’s GDC talk was recorded in March. So, it looks like the developer has been working on a PC port for months now.

Several Returnal PC port leaks have appeared online already. Firstly, players discovered a SteamDB page with the codename ‘Oregon’ a time ago. Also, we saw the NVIDIA game listing leak last year, with so many of those titles having since been confirmed or some titles published.

Nonetheless, Returnal’s PC release is still not officially confirmed by PlayStation or Housemarque yet. Returnal may play a significant role in Sony’s aim to continue expanding its PC catalog. Also, since there is a new PlayStation Showcase rumored for September, we might see Returnal PC getting announced there.

Returnal is a third-person shooter roguelike game. The game is focused on Selene Vassos, an astronaut who lands on the planet Atropos in search of the mysterious “White Shadow” signal, and becomes imprisoned in a temporal loop.

Even if it isn’t ready for release, this presentation at least proves that a PC version is available. We anticipate hearing more from PlayStation or Housemarque soon.