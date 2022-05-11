Resident Evil Village Drives Capcom’s Record-High Profits With 6.1 Million Sales

Resident Evil Village, the latest installment in the horror franchise, has reached 6.1 million sales worldwide. The game had previously sold 5.7 million copies by last December, meaning that another 400,000 copies were sold in the past quarter.

With 6.1 million sales, Resident Evil Village inches closer to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard which stands as the best-selling installment in the franchise to date with over 10 million copies sold. It, however, should be noted that Biohazard took roughly two years to reach 6 million sales. Village has achieved the same milestone in about a year after release.

The updated sales number was provided earlier today when publisher Capcom posted another record year of profits in its FY21 earnings report that ended March 31, 2022. Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin were noted as the driving factors behind Capcom’s record-high net sales.

Capcom is now forecasting increased net sales for FY22, meaning that the publisher is banking on its upcoming games to post record sales.

That list includes games Capcom has already announced and games leaked/rumored through a ransomware attack Capcom was hit with back in 2020.

For starters, Street Fighter 6 is slated for a reveal in the coming months, suggesting that the new fighter should be released before Capcom ends its FY22 on March 31, 2023.

Then you have the Resident Evil 4 remake which has been strongly reported to be in the works and which should be getting announced soon. Not to mention that Resident Evil Re:Verse, the delayed multiplayer companion of Resident Evil Village, surfaced recently to suggest a release soon.

There is also the much-awaited Dragon’s Dogma sequel that is rumored to be eying a release in 2022. Finally, Capcom is expected to push Monster Hunter 6 somewhere in the first half of 2023 as an inevitable follow-up to Monster Hunter: World, the best-selling Capcom game to date with over 18 million copies sold. There could be other projects in the pipelines as well.