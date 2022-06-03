Resident Evil 4 Remake Vs Original Video Shows the Big Improvements

After the success of Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, fans were hoping for more Remakes from Capcom in the Resident Evil franchise. Capcom hasn’t disappointed its fans as yesterday, at Sony’s State of Play, Resident Evil 4 Remake was announced. The original Resident Evil 4 game was released way back in 2005. So after more than a decade and a half, the great classic will be released again with all the modern bells and whistles.

Those who have played the first two Resident Evil Remakes from Capcom would already know what to expect when it comes to graphical overhaul and some gameplay changes. However, if you haven’t played the first two remakes, this video can help you understand the difference between the original and the Remake of Resident Evil 4:

Apart from the graphical overhaul and improved controls, fans will also experience a “re-imagined” story-line in Resident Evil 4 Remake. You shouldn’t worry much as the plot of the game will follow the same direction. For the story so far, official PlayStation website has this to say:

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.

Moreover, character models have also been enhanced based on modern requirements. I have to say, that new Ada Wong Design looks great. Many other characters in the game have also received considerable enhancements.

Resident Evil 2 Remake was a great commercial success for Capcom as it sold almost 10M copies of the game. Resident Evil 3 Remake although was also a success just managed around 5M units. For Resident Evil 4 remake, Capcom must have high hopes as well and I must say, the game is looking great so far.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will arriving on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC on March 24, 2023. For now, it seems that the remake will be next-gen only will skip its release on PS4 and Xbox One.