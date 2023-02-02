How Enemies Have Been Changed in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is now only two months away, and Capcom has started to release more details on how they spiced up this timeless classic for a new generation. In an interview with Game Informer, art director Hirofumi Nakaoka went into the design philosophy behind making the enemies.

The main enemies of Resident Evil 4 are the Ganados, mindless villages infected with the Las Plagas parasite. However, in the remake, there was some discussion about changing the design of the most notable enemy in the early part of the game: the chainsaw villager.

The studio thought about changing him in certain ways, making him huge or changing his outfit, but instead decided to keep him in his usual sackcloth hood and normal body to help drive in the horror of someone who should be normal, but had been driven insane by something inside them.

However, that doesn’t mean that there are no new enemies at all. Nakaoka went into detail on a brand new enemy, another large enemy who wears a dead bull’s head and wielding a giant hammer. According to Nakaoka it was a way to ingrain more of the religious horror vibes given off by the Los Iluminados cult, but without making a fantasy creature part of the game.

Because of that, rather than being a human with a bull’s head, it’s clearly a costume, as the head will flop around and will not turn to look at you like a normal head would. Though the creature beneath is human, it does help to break up the hordes of identical enemies, which was another reason for its creation.

Considering how previous remakes of each Resident Evil game have changed things up, there’s bound to be a number of other changes, including new graphics, new enemies and even possibly new areas and cutscenes, but until then, we’ll have to stay tuned to any new information. Resident Evil 4 Remake will be releasing on March 24 of this year on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.