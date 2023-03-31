How To Get Ranks From A To S+ In Resident Evil 4

In Resident Evil 4, the ranks system represents how well you play the game on each difficulty. You get these ranks after completing the game, and your rewards will vary with the rank and difficulty you choose. Below are the four ranks you can get in Resident Evil 4.

B Rank is the lowest rank, and the S+ rank is the highest in the game. Each rank is assigned to the player after they finish their main story of RE4. The total time taken by the player to complete the main story is the main element in achieving a good rank in Resident Evil 4.

In this guide, we will discuss each Resident Evil 4 rank, its requirements, and the rewards each offer offers.

Resident Evil 4 Rank requirements and rewards

There are four difficulties in Resident Evil 4 remake, which the player chooses to play with. Each difficulty has different time criteria for completing the game to get a good rank. B Rank is the basic rank and will be achieved without any requirements.

Here is a list showing each rank in RE4 you get upon completion, their requirements, and their offered rewards:

Difficulty Required Time Rewards Assisted No Time Limit Mafia Outfit, Jacket, glasses, Sunglasses, Face Guard, and Skull Mask (Leon) Jacket (Ashley) Standard No Time Limit Round Sunglasses, Foam Mask, Eyepatch, and Flight cap (Leon) Hardcore No Time Limit Flight Helmet and Surgical Mask (Leon) Professional No Time Limit Handcannon (To get this, you must complete the game without using any bonus weapon)

Difficulty Required Time Rewards Assisted Under 15 hours No rewards. However, you will still receive B-rank rewards. Standard Under 12 hours Knitted Cap, Iron Helmet, and Square Glasses (Leon) + B Rank Rewards on this difficulty Hardcore Under 10 hours Ashley’s knight Armor Outfit (Makes her immune to enemy attacks) + B Rank Rewards on this difficulty Professional Under 7 hours Chicago Sweeper + B Rank Rewards on this difficulty

Difficulty Required Time Rewards Assisted Under 4 hours No rewards. However, you will still receive B and A rank rewards. Standard Under 5 hours Rewards for S Rank are the same as for A Rank. Hardcore Under 5 hours and 30 minutes Professional Under 5 hours and 30 minutes

