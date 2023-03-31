How To Keep The Pearl Pendant Clean In Resident Evil 4

In Resident Evil 4 Remake, players often look for the Pearl Pendant because it rewards them with a handsome amount of in-game currency once sold to the Merchant. However, there are ways by which a Pearl Pendant can get dirty, and its value significantly drops in RE4.

Therefore, you cannot sleep on this, and you must take extra caution when collecting this item because once it gets dirty, there’s no way to change a Dirty Pendant back to a clean one.

You can collect the Pearl Pendant in Resident Evil 4 during chapters 1 and 5. The actual worth of this Pendant is 10,000 PTS, but only when it is clean. But if the Pearl Pendant gets dirty, its cost drops to just 1000 PTS. You can’t clean a Pearl Pendant. However, you can prevent it from getting dirty.

Resident Evil 4 Pearl Pendant locations

The only places where the Pearl Pendant can get dirty are the Farm and the one located next to Village Chief’s Manor in Resident Evil 4. Players shoot the metal lantern in both locations to acquire the Pearl Pendant. However, there’s a well below it, and that’s the actual issue. If the lantern falls into the water, it contaminates the Pearl Pendant in RE4 Remake.

At the Farm, the lantern spins with the windmill, so there’s the chance that the players can take down the lantern and, at the same instance, avoid making it fall into the well by simply waiting until it gets above firm ground.

The second Pendant is located near the Village Chief’s Manor, and there’s a well present here as well. But this location offers a more straightforward solution to safeguard the Pearl Pendant in RE4.

How to get a clean Pearl Pendant

In this location, the metal lantern doesn’t hover above the well. So what you need to do is make Leon shoot or use the knife on the wooden bar to craft a slab. This will make a cover for the well and will close the hole completely.

So when the players shoot the Pearl Pendant in Resident Evil 4, it directly lands on the wooden slab and not inside the well.