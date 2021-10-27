You Can Report Stalkers And Stream-Snipers In Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 will have an in-game reporting tool just as its predecessors but with a few new reasons to report players.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Battlefield data miner Temporyal revealed all of the options (and descriptions) supported by the new Battlefield 2042 in-game reporting tool, or at least supported by its beta client but which should probably remain the same in the final version.

The #Battlefield 2042 Beta client includes descriptions for all options (like "Harassment") of the new ingame reporting tool. Some mentioned reasons to report someone: 🔹 Stream-sniping

🔹 Aimbots

🔹 Wallhacks

🔹 Stalking

🔹 Spawn-camping or griefing teammates Full details: pic.twitter.com/oQfW81OFyk — temporyal (@temporyal) October 25, 2021

They include the usual options such as reporting players for abusive text and voice chats, cheating and exploitation, offensive player-names, harassment, and griefing.

Each reporting option though covers a lot more sub-reasons. For example, players can report others in Battlefield 2042 for “misusing gameplay mechanics to harass another player – like stream-sniping or stalking.”

The in-game reporting tool also covers spawn-camping which is surprising to say the least. While spawn-campers always receive flak by first-person shooter fans, spawn-camping itself is not a crime provided that the spawning points or spawning mechanics of Battlefield 2042 have been designed correctly.

More importantly, players will probably be wondering how effective their in-game reports will be against players who may be using aimbots, wallhacks, etc.

Battlefield 2042 saw a few cases of blatant cheating during its open beta phase. The game uses Easy Anti-Cheat which publisher Electronic Arts also uses for a number of its online games such as Apex Legends.

Remember that Battlefield 2042 cheats were already being sold a month back, which were being marketed as completely undetectable. Suffice to say, the first couple of weeks of release will confirm how easy it is for cheaters to bypass the anti-cheat to wreak havoc in the game.

Battlefield 2042 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on November 19, 2021.