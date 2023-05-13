How to Get Twin Shot in Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923

In this guide we will show you how to get the Twin Shot Crossbow in Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923 DLC. We’ll be walking you through the entire process step-by-step so you can get your hands on this unique new weapon.

Remnant From the Ashes’ new DLC Subject 2923 boasts a ton of new explorable content along with exciting new weapons.

Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923 Twin Shot Crossbow

The Twin Shot Crossbow is a Hand Gun part of the Subject 2923 DLC. It is a craftable item.

The crossbow description reads: “Quick and quiet — more often than not, that’s the difference between safe and dead.”

Twin Shot Stats

Damage 60 Mag Size 2 Max Ammo 34 RPS 7.5 Range 16m Crit Chance 15%

To get your hands on the Twin Shot Crossbow in Subject 2923 DLC, you have to follow the steps given below.

The Watcher’s Hollow Dungeon

Your first step is to head to the Deepfrost Expanse where you’ll find the Watcher’s Hollow Dungeon.

Run through it until you reach the end and you’ll find in it the ‘Servant Gate’ key. Use the shortcut to the right of the shelter to head back to the start.

Turn to your right and you should see a locked door.

Open it using the Servabt Gate key you just found and eliminate all the rats that are huddled up together. Eventually one of them will drop Creeper’s Pepper.

This item is important as it will help us advance to the next step for getting the Twin Shot Crossbow.

Rat Statue

Head further down into the Deepfrost Expanse and you’ll eventually discover a rat statue with one eye missing.

Put in the eye by interacting with the statue and a stone passageway will unlock behind it.

If you can’t find the statue, then it may take you more consecutive tries to finally get the statue to spawn into your world.

Once the door is open, head into the passageway and you will find the Twin Shot Bow sitting on the table at the back of the passage. It’s a secondary weapon that will take the place of your handgun.