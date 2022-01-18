Remnant: From the Ashes Items Locations Guide

The items in Remnant: From the Ashes are categorized as Consumables, Crafting Materials, and Key Items. These can be dropped by enemies or bosses, found in loot chests and crates, at various locations or can be bought from merchants. They can be used for replenishing HP, or to cure a status ailment and provide you with temporary buffs or effects. They are also important for progressing in a quest or to unlock some areas or for story advancement and even for crafting.

Remnant: From the Ashes Items

In this Items Guide for Remnant: From the Ashes, we have detailed all the items that you can find in the game. As mentioned earlier, these items are categorized into Key Items, Crafting Materials, and Consumables. Let’s go over these one by one:

Remnant From the Ashes Consumable Item Locations

The name is very self-explanatory i.e. these items are consumed to replenish other elements. They can be used to do damage or for getting buffs.

They can be found in the same way as mentioned above which was from drops, chests, merchants or in random locations.

Following is a list of Remnant: From the Ashes items that fall under the consumable category:

Consumable Usage Location/Crafting Bloodwort Regenerates 1.7 Health per second for 30seconds. Purchased from Reggie, Stuck Merchant, Wud, and Iskal Queen for 100 Scrap. Dragon Heart Resurrects a fallen ally and instantly replenishes one’s health and stamina. A permanent consumable item that can be replenished by resting or using a world stone. Given by Reggie once you turn on the Reactor at Ward 13. Upgradable by speaking with Root Mother after rescuing her. Hand Gun Ammo Ammo that is used for Hand Gun Firearms. Found inside chests or crates and also can be dropped by enemies or bosses. Long Gun Ammo Ammo that is used for Long Gun Firearms. Found inside chests or crates and also can be dropped by enemies or bosses. Adrenaline Increases Movement Speed by 10% and melee attack speed by 15% for 30 seconds. Found dropped at many locations. Purchased from Reggie for 50 Scrap. Frenzy Dust Boosts Fire Rate and Reload speed by 15%for 30 seconds for all heroes that step into the dust cloud. Purchased from Reggie for 100 Scrap. Oilskin Tonic A greasy salve that removes the Root Rot effect and increases Root Resistance by 50%for 10 minutes. Available in various locations. Available for purchase from Reggie for 50 Scrap. Tome of Knowledge Grants a hero 1 Trait Point upon acquiring one. Found scattered around various locations. Bandage Stops the Bleeding effect. Random Drop Ammo Box Replenishes all ammo. Found dropped in various locations. Available for purchase from Wud, Mud Tooth, and Reggie for 200 Scrap. Heavy Water Elixir A chemical concoction that removes the Irradiated effect and increases Radiation Resistance by 30%. Lasts 10 minutes. Available for purchase from Reggie and Wud. Hydro Coolant A hyper-cooled liquid that will instantly extinguish the Burning effect and increase Fire Resistance by 30%. Lasts 10 minutes. Purchased from Reggie and Stuck Merchant. Mudtooth’s Tonic Increases Max Health by 25%. Lasts 60minutes and will stay in effect after death. Purchased from Mud Tooth. Mudtooth’s Stew Increases Max Stamina by 25%. Lasts 60minutes and will stay in effect after death. Purchased from Mud Tooth. Liquid Escape Transports the hero to the last activated checkpoint. Present in the inventory. Greenleaf Eradicates Corroded effect and increases Corrosive resistance by 30%. Purchased from Reggie and Iskal Queen. Ethereal Orb Terminates Overloaded effect and boosts Shock resistance by 30%. The duration is 10 minutes. Purchased from Reggie and Stuck Merchant for 50 Scrap. Orb of Undoing Resets Trait Points. Defeat Nightmare or purchase from Reggie. Antiserum Neutralizes Parasite Effect Purchased from Graveyard Elf for 50 Scrap. Bandage Stops Bleeding Effect. Found in various locations. Purchased from Reggie for 50 Scrap. Beetle Extract Increases Stamina Regen by 20 per second. The duration is 60 minutes and it keeps working even after death. Purchased from Graveyard Elf for 500 Scrap. Bloodwort Regenerates 1.7 health per second for a duration of 30 seconds. Found dropped in various locations. Purchased from Reggie, Stuck Merchant, Wud, and Iskal Queen. Divine Nectar Boosts armor effectiveness by 10%. It lasts for duration of 60 minutes and stays in effect even after death. Purchased from Iskal Queen for 500 Scrap. Elixir of Enlightenment Earned experience boosted up to 25%. The duration for this is 2 hours and it keeps working till after death. Pre-order item. Golden Plum 0.2 health regenerates every second. Duration lasts up to 60 minutes. Available for purchase at stuck merchant for 500 scrap. Spiceroot Eradicates Frozen effect and boosts Frost Resistance by 30%. Lasts up to 10 minutes. Available for purchase at Sebum, Krall Mother, and Reggie. Pristine Essence Boosts Elemental damage by 15 and reduces Status effect buildup by 50%. Lasts up to 3 minutes. Available for purchase at Sebum and Krall Mother. Mysterious Tome Adds a random trait. Found dropped at random locations by Chests, Elites, and destructible crates. Purchased at Labyrinth. Icefruit Increases Crit Chance by 5% and the duration for this is 60 minutes. Available for purchase at Sebum. Houndmaster’s Jerky Crit Damage boosts up by 15% and the duration for this is 60 minutes. Available for purchase at Houndmaster.

Remnant From the Ashes Crafting Material Locations

These items help you upgrade or reinforce your armor, weapons, and their mods, etc. They can be found in the same way as consumables.

Following is a list of all crafting materials in Remnant along with their usage and locations:

Material Effect Location/Crafting Iron Resource used to reinforce weapons and armor. Found inside chests or crates and also can be dropped by enemies or bosses. Lumenite Crystal Special resource used to craft boss weapons, weapon mods, upgrade boss weapons and dragon heart capacity. Found inside chests or crates and also can be dropped by enemies or bosses. Flesh Barb Used to craft Mantle of Thorns. Obtained by Defeating Gorefist. Black Tear Used to craft Veil of the Black Tear. Obtained by defeating Shade and Shatter. Forged Iron Used to upgrade Weapons and Armor to level 6-10 and boss weapons to level 4-5. Found at Rhom, Corsus, and Yaesha. Unclean Heart Used to craft Devastator. Obtained by defeating The Unclean One. Simulacrum Used to upgrade weapons, armor, and Dragon Heart. Can be found anywhere. Shrapnel Shard Used to craft Explosive Shot. Obtained by defeating Brabus. Spore Gland Used to craft Sporebloom. Obtained by defeating The Ent. Sentinel Shard Used to craft Beckon. Obtained by defeating Raze. Thermal Geode Used to craft Defiler. Obtained by defeating The Harrow. Slime Vessel Used to craft Corrosive Aura. Obtained by defeating Canker. Hive Stone Used to craft Hive Cannon. Obtained by defeating lxillis. The Undying Heart Used to craft Ruin. Obtained by defeating Undying King. Blink Spear Shard Used to craft Blink Token. Obtained by defeating Onslaught. Storm Crystal Used to craft Storm Caller. Obtained by defeating Stormcaller. Totem Antler Used to craft Eye of the Storm. Obtained by defeating Totem father.

Remnant From the Ashes Key Items Locations

These items can be the key for progressing in a specific quest or probably the main story. They could be given to you by a NPC or you will find them in specific locations.

Following is their list: