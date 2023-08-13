How To Get The Silverback Model 500 In Remnant 2

The Silverback Model 500 is one of the most powerful handguns you can equip in Remnant 2, especially if you want to stagger enemies.

Despite its rather timid appearance, it feels like a hand cannon in your hands with its heavy kick. In return, though, you get to do massive damage by landing devastating shots on armored enemies.

With that being said, getting the weapon is quite easily accessible for players who desire more Western encounters with their foes.

Silverback Model 500 location in Remnant 2

There are two ways of getting your hands on the Silverback Model 500 handgun in Remnant 2. The first, and easiest, way is to simply equip the Challenger archetype who uses the handgun as one of his starting weapons.

If you are playing another archetype though, then you must make your way to Brabus. He can be found at the shooting range in Ward 13. You can buy the Silverback Model 500 from him for 1000 Scraps.

Is the Silverback Model 500 good in Remnant 2?

The rusted handgun/revolver reminds of an old Western classic where one bullet was enough to decimate the opposition. Dealing damage of 55 per bullet with a solid range of 20 meters, for a handgun. Makes it a great weapon of choice for many players.

Although even after a few updates’ players have complained that the developers of Remnant 2 have still not fixed an issue regarding the misguidance of the description of the handgun being 6 round shooter instead it starts off being 5 rounds only.

The weapon itself does not come with any mods and mutators. You can choose to use the extender mutator that grants an extra bullet to help out in quests.