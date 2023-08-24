How To Get The Samoflange Amulet In Remnant 2

Love yourself some damage reduction? Well, you might want to consider the Samoflange Amulet in Remnant 2 because it doesn’t get better than this.

This amulet will reduce the damage coming your way by a whopping 50%. This effect lasts only for a mere 2 seconds and after that, every hit you take is going to deal 15% more damage for another 10 seconds.

Might feel like a double-edged sword but if you know your way around, then it is gold for you. If you don’t know what to do with it or where to get it, we have got you covered.

The Samoflange location in Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, you will find the Samoflange Amulet in N’Erud, more specifically in the Tower of Unseen. The tower has a whole series of doors that open up when you solve a puzzle. During the exploration, you will come across a checkpoint in the location.



Near that checkpoint is going to be a terminal in a corner with a metal orb floating inside of it. It is called the Stellar-Powered Cell. It is like a power source to give life to machinery. Take the orb and right behind the checkpoint is going to be a path that revolves around the tower on the outside.

Take the path and go to the upper floor of the building. You might have to deal with a couple of enemies, which shouldn’t be much of a problem. On the second floor, there should be a terminal similar to the one with the orb downstairs. This one should be glowing red (as in the picture below).

Use the orb and it will open a door. Go through and a little ahead you will find a lift on your right. Take the lift to the upper floor where you will find another Stellar-Powered Cell. Collect it and go down the lift.

As you exit the left, turn right and you will find another glowing red terminal to your left. Use the orb to open the door next to it. Take the lift to the upper floor again. It will take you to a room with the Samoflange Amulet.

Remnant 2 Samoflange Builds

As we know the Samoflange Amulet in Remnant 2 is going to give you 50% damage reduction within a short window of 2 seconds. This might seem small but sometimes this can be the difference between life and death.

Some users have also been reporting that even though the damage reduction is only 50%, in most cases it feels like a lot more than that. Most bosses cannot one-shot you when you have this amulet equipped.

This kind of amulet fits like a glove with a build that is lightweight so you can maneuver around because, for the next 10 seconds, you are going to take a lot more damage than you normally do. It is best to dodge as many attacks as you possibly can.

You can also use it with a build with great healing capabilities such as a Medic Build or with a Lifesteal Build because these kinds of builds will overpower the mechanic that increases the damage taken with health regen.

You can pair the amulet with some of the best rings in the game. Depending on how you decide to utilize it, the Samoflange can become one of the best amulets in Remnant 2.