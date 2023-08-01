How To Craft The Nebula Handgun In Remnant 2

The Nebula is a handgun in Remnant 2 which fires streams of acidic gas, which will start an acidic corrosion effect causing the enemy to die slowly. Most players pick Nebula as not only the best handgun but also one of the best weapons in the game due to its extreme attack power.

After hearing about its incredible power, you might want to get your hands on it. If you don’t know how to get this fantastic weapon, consider our help getting Nebula in Remnant 2.

How to get Nebula Handgun in Remnant 2

Nebula is not a weapon that is found. You have to craft it. The following items are required to craft Nebula Handgun:

1x Spiced Bile

7x Lumenite Crystals

650x Scraps

You can find the Lumenite Crystals at Ward 13 and quickly stack up scraps by killing enemies. However, it would be best if you put some effort into acquiring the Spiced Bile. You need to defeat the Tal Ratha Boss to get the Spiced Bile. Tal Ratha is located in the Forgotten Prison in the N’Erud region.

At the start of the mission, you will speak will Tal Ratha, and he will ask you to find a Sparked Cylinder. You can get the Sparked Cylinder in the underground facility of Eon Vault after completing the Hatchery mission.

After getting the Sparked Cylinder, return to Forgotten Prison and give it to Tal Ratha in Remnant 2. Now here, you will have two choices. You can agree to be eaten by him in which you will fight Tal Ratha’s physical form and get the Acidic Jawbone.

Else, you can refuse to be eaten and fight Tal Ratha. This is what we will be opting for to get the Spiced Bile. Defeating Tal Ratha is not that difficult. You must avoid his attacks precisely and land yours at suitable spots.

After you defeat him, he will drop Spiced Bile along with some other loot. When you have all the required items, take them to McCabe at Ward 13. She will craft the Nebula Handgun in Remnant 2 for you.

Nebula handgun stats and effects

The Nebula Handgun is a killer weapon. When used, it fires gas clouds, which last 2 seconds in the air. If an enemy contacts the gas, it affects the enemy’s acidic corrosion, lasting 15 seconds.

Nebula also comes with the default mod of Nano Swarms. It will release nanomachines that will hunt enemies and deal 6 damage on each hit. However, you will need to have a power of 750.

Here is a table showing stats for Nebula Handgun:

Stats Amount Damage 12 RPS 08 Magazine 55 Accuracy 18-20% Range 20m Maximum Ammunition 250

This is all about the Nebula Handgun in Remnant 2.