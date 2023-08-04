Remnant 2: How To Complete Nameless Nest Temple Puzzle

The Nameless Nest is the location on the world of Yaesha in Remnant 2. This location contains a boss named Mother Mind, the ancestor of all of the Root Flyers in the world of Yaesha. Depending on what your starting world was, Nameless Nest Temple puzzle might be the earliest puzzle you encounter in Remnant 2 which you need to complete to go after the boss.

Remnant 2 Nameless Nest Temple puzzle solution

The Temple can be found in the Nameless Nest in Remnant 2. Upon entering the nest, you may find a checkpoint, use it to save the progress. Now if you around, you might find a tall ancient building surrounded by some landscapes. This is the temple where the puzzle is located. It is advised to eliminate all of the enemies before starting as they can distract you during the puzzle.

The front of the temple has two staircases which go to an elevator. Take note that between the two staircases, there is a wall. You might think that there is nothing there but the wall is just an illusion and you can walk just right through it.

After entering the secret room, you will a dial that has some symbols engraved on it. In front of the dial is a locked room that can be accessed only by using the correct combination in the dial.

Now go back to the front of the temple, move up to the stair, and head to the elevator. Stand on the elevator to activate it and quickly move back. As the elevator moves up, you will see several symbols engraved on it. Remember these symbols or if you can’t do that it is better to record it. The symbols would look like this.

The other workaround is to move downstairs and look at the tower of the temple, it will show all of the symbols engraved on the elevator. Taking a screenshot is better to save the symbols. This method is quite handy relative to the previous one.

Remnant 2 is different from other looter shooters as the game randomizes almost every other thing which makes the whole game more challenging and if your game shows the different symbols, you don’t have to worry and just follow the step mentioned.

Once you have gotten a hold of the symbols, go back to the secret room and interact (press E by default) with the dial. Now move the plates on the dial one by one. The outermost plate should be identical to the top symbol of the elevator. Likewise, the other three symbols.

Once you have completed the combination, Press the Activate Plinth button (E by default) to open the gate.

Nameless Nest puzzle reward

After solving the Nameless Nest tower puzzle in Remnant 2, you will receive a Blooming Heart Relic which is placed inside the locked room. This relic is quite useful as it heals 35% of the maximum health of the caster. The duration of healing is 5 seconds and in addition, it spawns 3x healing orbs.

The orbs also grant 35% of the maximum health of the caster and the healing lasts for 5 seconds. Upon recasting the relic, the previously spawned orbs are replaced by new ones.

Whether you are a solo player or you like to play with your friends this is a very useful relic. The relic provides a player with 140% of their health for 20 seconds or can heal their enemy sufficiently.