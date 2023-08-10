How To Get The Iron Greatsword In Remnant 2

The giant Iron Greatsword does the job where others fail in the post-apocalyptic world of Remnant 2. Made from old, rusty railroad tracks, do not let its ugly appearance fool you. This broadsword does irreparable damage to anyone caught in its path.

If you are considering going for a stagger melee build that shreds elites down to size, look no further than the menacing Iron Greatsword. You will likely not want to get any other weapon for a while.

The Iron Greatsword location in Remnant 2

If you want to save your previous Scraps on something else, you can simply unlock the Challenger archetype because the Iron Greatsword is the class’ starting weapon.

While a shortcut, unlocking the Iron Greatsword for the other archetypes is by no means difficult. There are no tedious quests or journies involved to unlock this shredder of a weapon.

Head straight to Brabus in Ward 13 and purchase the Iron Greatsword from him for 500 Scraps in Remnant 2.

Is the Iron Greatsword good in Remnant 2?

The Iron Greatsword is one of the best melee weapons you can get in Remnant 2. This is because it starts with one of the highest damage. In fact, the Iron Greatsword is one of only four weapons that can do the highest damage in the game without requiring any upgrades, at least until you hit the endgame.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The giant razor-teethed broadsword comes without any built-in weapon mods and mutators but does include an available slot for each. Hence, you have the freedom to experiment with different weapon mods and mutators without any concerns for your resulting damage.

The Iron Greatsword is definitely an excellent purchase in the game. For its cheap price, you are hardly going to consider any other greatswords, especially when considering its high stagger against elites. This may as well be an overly-tuned melee weapon that might be nerfed down the road.