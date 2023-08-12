Remnant 2 features a few secret classes that you have to go out of your way to unlock, one of which is the Invader archetype.

As an Invader, you get to deploy decoys on the battlefield to aggro enemies and move them away from you or your teammates. You also have other skills to reduce threats and aggro, alongside invincibility windows and damage boosts.

Players who like to play in the shadows and misallocate enemy focus while you end them in their confusion then you will take full advantage of the powerful features of this class.

With the ability to deliver more than it offers, it is no wonder that this archetype is locked in the final world behind an elaborate and complicated process. Here’s a simplified way you can unlock the Invader archetype in Remnant 2.

How to unlock the Invader archetype in Remnant 2

The Invader archetype is not an easy class to unlock in Remnant 2. You need to get your hands on the Wooden Shiv to be able to craft the Serrated Root Blade Engram.

However, this unique crafting material is located on Root Earth, the last world you explore at the end of your journey. You also need another secret weapon here, which is why you are at best going to fully enjoy playing as an Invader in your second playthrough.

The complete crafting recipe for the Serrated Root Blade Engram is as follows:

1x Wooden Shiv

10x Lumenite Crystal

1000x Scrap

Where to find the Wooden Shiv in Root Earth?

Once you have the Dreamcatcher, make your way to Root Earth and choose the Corrupted Harbor as your starting point. Do note that you will not be able to reach here without first clearing both the N’erud and Yaesha worlds.

Note once again that you cannot unlock the Invader archetype without having the Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2.

Once you have the Dreamcatcher, make your way to Root Earth and choose the Corrupted Harbor as your starting point. Do note that you will not be able to reach here without first clearing both the N’erud and Yaesha worlds.

Head inside the rundown cargo ship and proceed down the stairs. You need to use the small passageway here to reach the back area of the docks. Defeat all the enemies in your path and reach the empty room with the root growth outside. It has the Escalation Protocol amulet in the center.

Equip the Dreamcatcher weapon and grab the amulet. Doing so will release a blue wisp. Use the Dreamcatcher to attack that blue particle to obtain the Walker’s Dream, a consumable item that you are going to use later on.

If you are playing in co-op mode, all players will have to perform this action individually to obtain the Walker’s Dream for themselves.

Assign Walker’s Dream to a hotkey and equip it via quick select to use and enter a new location called the Twilight Vale. In co-op mode, only one player will have to perform this action to teleport the whole party.

The Twilight Vale contains a secret boss named Bane. Defeating him is how you get the Wooden Shiv to unlock the Invader archetype in Remnant 2.

If you are downed, you will be respawned within the area until you warp out. If you wish to revisit, you will have to collect the consumable again to enter Twilight Vale again.

What to do with the Wooden Shiv in Remnant 2?

The hard part was obtaining the Wooden Shiv and now comes the easy part. Head back to Ward 13 to visit Wallace residing in his hut at the docks.

Trade the Wooden Shiv with Lumenite Crystals and Scraps to obtain the Serrated Root Blade Engram. Equip the engram to unlock Invader Archetype in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 Bane not spawning

There is a known bug with Bane where he does not respawn for players after they return to fight him another time through the Walker’s Dream item. Unfortunately, the issue has not been patched as of yet and no solution is available.

Remnant 2 Bane boss fight bug

There is also another bug in Remnant 2 which transports the player in a rock while fighting Bane in Twilight Vale rendering them unable to move.

The source of this is unknown but a way to counter it is to not attack the boss immediately after entering the room but walk up to him and draw the agro first by attacking the ground.

Clear the first wave of enemies to attack Bane again. The Summoner and Handler classes are not needed but will help attack the boss while you focus on enemy waves.