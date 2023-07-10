Remnant 2 Difficulty Settings Explained by Principal Designer

If you have played Remnant From the Ashes, you might already know that it was a challenging game. It tested players’ skills to say the least. Then there were higher difficulty settings in the game as well and now, it seems like developer Gunfire Games is taking the same route for Remnant 2 when it comes to Difficulty settings.

The principal designer for Remnant 2, Ben Cureton shared a detailed post on Twitter explaining the different difficulty settings in the game. The basic difficulty, Survivor is for the players that want the core Remnant experience. You could call it the normal difficulty we are used to in most of the game. However, don’t consider it as the easy difficulty as this one aims to find a balance between tough and fair.

For a more challenging initial experience, where enemies are tougher and have more health, there is Veteran difficulty. Those who have completed the first Remnant game might want to try this one out.

Nightmare and Apocalypse difficulties aren’t recommended as starter difficulties as enemies and bosses will be quite “durable” in these and they can punish you a lot. However, the developer mentioned that there will be players out there who would still want to go with these options and that is why these difficulty levels are there. The Apocalypse difficulty, however, will unlock once you have beaten the campaign once.

Then there is the hardcore mode. Old players will remember that this new game plus mode was added in Remnant from the Ashes post-launch. However, in Remnant II, you can activate it right from the start if you are feeling adventurous. If you aren’t aware already, like in many other games, the hardcore mode will mean if your character dies in Remnant 2, it will mean permanent death for it and it won’t respawn and you will have to start the game from the beginning.

Ben Cureton also encouraged players to select the difficulty that suits them the most and players shouldn’t only see what other players are choosing as you can always start a new adventure on higher difficulty. As to whether you can change the difficulty mid-game without essentially staring over like in Remnant from the Ashes, I think Remnant 2 will follow the same route however, we don’t have any official confirmation on that yet.

Remnant 2 is also confirmed to have 3 player co-op but we are still waiting on the official confirmation on whether the game will offer crossplay or not. Considering the crossplay was available for Remnant from the Ashes, it’s most likely that it will be available for Remnant II as well.

Remnant 2 is set to release on July 25 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.